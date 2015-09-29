RSS

Pablo Picasso

artreview_haggerty_b.jpg.jpe

The exhibition “What Is Hispanic?” shows at the Haggerty Museum of Art on the Marquette University campus through Dec. 23. The exhibit poses an intriguing question about identity which can be endlessly parsed and perhaps never fully answ... more

Sep 29, 2015 7:46 PM Visual Arts

artreview_mam_a.jpg.jpe

“Van Gogh to Pollock: Modern Rebels” is a major exhibition of the modernist movement at the Milwaukee Art Museum. more

Jun 30, 2015 8:10 PM Visual Arts

Soulstice Theatre founder Char Manny marks her final production with the company in Steve Martin’s 1993 work, Picasso at the Lapin Agile. Her direction is superb and one easily perceives the chemistry and sense of play between ensemble memb... more

Nov 15, 2013 5:29 PM Theater

blogimage6116.jpe

As the co-host of WMSE's Tuesday night hip-hop program "Mad Kids," DJ Kid Cut Up is reputed as one of Milwaukee's preeminent rap DJs, but on his new mix he steps away from hip-hop to display his breadth. Culled from bits of his summer sets and ne.. more

Nov 30, 2010 8:31 PM On Music

Whenever politicians try to pass themselvesoff as art critics, intelligent citizens have Mona Lisa ,Taking Liberties more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES