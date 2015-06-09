Pablo Siqueiros
Classical Happening: Florentine Opera
The Florentine Opera kicks off its summer season with an outdoor fundraiser called “Pasta & Puccini,” featuring standards from the mellifluous operas of Giacomo Puccini and sure-to-please favorites along with drinks and dinner al fresco. more
Jun 9, 2015 8:23 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Home For The Holidays @ The Center
For the second year, the Florentine Opera Company is presenting @ The Center, a series of inexpensive salon-style concerts by the Florentine Studio Artists. Soprano Julie Tabash of St. Louis, tenor Aaron Short of Kansas City, Mo., and barit... more
Dec 9, 2014 9:31 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff
Florentine Opera is Home for the Holidays
The 2013-2014 Florentine Opera Studio Artists—Julie Tabash, soprano; Erin Gonzalez, mezzo-soprano; Aaron Short, tenor; and Pablo Siqueiros, baritone—celebrate the season in a concert of holiday favorites. These gifted, young singers will sh... more
Dec 18, 2013 2:29 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music