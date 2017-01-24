Pablove
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 26 - Feb. 1, 2017
Comedians Jim Jefferies, Tom Segura and Quinn Dahle highlight a big week for stand-up comedy in Milwaukee. more
Jan 24, 2017 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 21-27
Riverwest FemFest gifts the city with four days of music and poetry, while Pablove raises money for a great cause. more
Jan 19, 2016 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Pablove's Seventh Benefit Concert Looks to Milwaukee's '90s Rock Scene
Dec 7, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pablove 6 @ Turner Hall Ballroom
For its sixth year, Milwaukee’s annual Pablove benefit concert embraced cover bands with a twist. more
Jan 19, 2015 12:05 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan 15-21
Shirley Manson lends her voice to a great cause, Klassik and Black Belt Theatre play release shows and the Brewcity Bruisers kick off their season. more
Jan 13, 2015 9:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Shirley Manson's David Bowie Tribute Will Headline the 2015 Pablove Benefit Concert
Since debuting six years ago, the annual Pablove Benefit Concert has hosted the reunion of many popular Wisconsin bands, but the upcoming installment will mark the first time a band has been created specifically for the event. The sixth annual Pab.. more
Nov 17, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Pablove Benefit Concert @ Turner Hall Ballroom
It’s official: the 1990s are now officially a part of our collective past, an era that is now seen primarily through the hazy lens of nostalgia. Particularly in the realm of alternative rock (a ph,Concert Reviews) more
Jan 20, 2014 10:15 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
The Benjamins Reunite for Pablove, Release New EP
Somewhere beside “bass player upset at lead singer for hogging the spotlight” and “guitarist’s girlfriend lobbying for more solos,” failure to get a record deal sits prominently on the lists of reasons bands call it quits. But it’s no... more
Jan 15, 2014 2:09 AM Tyler Maas Local Music
Reunited Punk Bands Alligator Gun, The Benjamins and Subside to Headline Pablove 2014
Since losing his son Pablo to a Wilms’ tumor, Milwaukee native Jeff Castelaz’s Pablove Foundation has strived to increase awareness about childhood cancer and raise money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where Pablo underwent treatment. A one-.. more
Nov 11, 2013 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week in Milwaukee
The Canadian ensemble Tokyo Police Club doesn’t have much interest in the lofty, experimental indie-rock that’s largely in vogue right now. They prefer the genre in its more exuberant, earlier incarnations, cribbing the most immediate eleme... more
Sep 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Ballet’s Magical ‘Peter Pan’
Milwaukee Ballet’s new Peter Pan is visually and aurally ravishing. The bedrock of the work is Philip Feeney’s thrilling score, commissioned by the company for this world premiere and triumphantly performed by the Ballet Orchestra and the M... more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Howie Day w/ Matt Lowell
In Wisconsin, singer-songwriter Howie Day may be most notorious for a bizarre incident in 2004 in which he allegedly locked a Madison fan in his tour bus bathroom after she rejected his advances. The charges, to which he pleaded no contest,... more
Jan 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee