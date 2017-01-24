RSS

Pablove

Comedians Jim Jefferies, Tom Segura and Quinn Dahle highlight a big week for stand-up comedy in Milwaukee. more

Jan 24, 2017 4:10 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Riverwest FemFest gifts the city with four days of music and poetry, while Pablove raises money for a great cause. more

Jan 19, 2016 2:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Dec 7, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

Benjamin Wick

For its sixth year, Milwaukee’s annual Pablove benefit concert embraced cover bands with a twist. more

Jan 19, 2015 12:05 PM Concert Reviews

Photo Credit: Eric Ryan Anderson

Shirley Manson lends her voice to a great cause, Klassik and Black Belt Theatre play release shows and the Brewcity Bruisers kick off their season. more

Jan 13, 2015 9:56 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Since debuting six years ago, the annual Pablove Benefit Concert has hosted the reunion of many popular Wisconsin bands, but the upcoming installment will mark the first time a band has been created specifically for the event. The sixth annual Pab.. more

Nov 17, 2014 1:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

It’s official: the 1990s are now officially a part of our collective past, an era that is now seen primarily through the hazy lens of nostalgia. Particularly in the realm of alternative rock (a ph,Concert Reviews) more

Jan 20, 2014 10:15 AM Concert Reviews

Somewhere beside “bass player upset at lead singer for hogging the spotlight” and “guitarist’s girlfriend lobbying for more solos,” failure to get a record deal sits prominently on the lists of reasons bands call it quits. But it’s no... more

Jan 15, 2014 2:09 AM Local Music

Since losing his son Pablo to a Wilms’ tumor, Milwaukee native Jeff Castelaz’s Pablove Foundation has strived to increase awareness about childhood cancer and raise money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where Pablo underwent treatment. A one-.. more

Nov 11, 2013 1:40 PM On Music

The Canadian ensemble Tokyo Police Club doesn’t have much interest in the lofty, experimental indie-rock that’s largely in vogue right now. They prefer the genre in its more exuberant, earlier incarnations, cribbing the most immediate eleme... more

Sep 23, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Ballet’s new Peter Pan is visually and aurally ravishing. The bedrock of the work is Philip Feeney’s thrilling score, commissioned by the company for this world premiere and triumphantly performed by the Ballet Orchestra and the M... more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

In Wisconsin, singer-songwriter Howie Day may be most notorious for a bizarre incident in 2004 in which he allegedly locked a Madison fan in his tour bus bathroom after she rejected his advances. The charges, to which he pleaded no contest,... more

Jan 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

