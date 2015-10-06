Pabst Blue Ribbon
Saved By The Blue Ribbon
When I ask Joel to pick the mostinteresting thing that happened to him on December 28th, 2013, he feels theanswer is obvious.“Igot shot. By a bullet.” He pauses, grins, and adds, “From a gun.” Thatmarked the first and only time he ha.. more
What Made Milwaukee Famous is ON THE AIR
Since the beginning of the summer, I’ve been working withWMSE 91.7 radio on a series of What Made Milwaukee Famous radio shows. You cancatch the current series at 7:40 am and 5:40 pm every week day on WMSE, with anew program airing every week. .. more
Aug 11, 2015 2:57 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments
Firkin Fest Hits Cathedral Square This Saturday
Firkin Beer Fest, named after the small wooden barrel ofbeer, equal to about a quarter barrel, will be held at Cathedral Square thisSaturday. The festival aims to celebrate all things Milwaukee beer. The craft beer celebration begins at 3 p.m... more
Jul 17, 2015 5:33 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Pabst Brewing Makes its Triumphant Return to MKE
Last year, a Russian holding company acquired Pabst Brewing,and Milwaukeeans feared the worst. PBR has always been a beloved hometownbrand, even if they closed the MKE production line back in the mid-1990s. Butrejoice, PBR fans, because Pabst i.. more
Jul 16, 2015 7:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
This Week’s Featured Beer: O’so Golden RAY of Sourshine
Milwaukee’s growler landscape was mostly dormant in January 2014. Few locations other than breweries were filling 64-oz. vessels with fresh beer for patrons to carry off-premise. And while it seems that little grows in the dead of winter around he.. more
Feb 15, 2015 10:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
This Week on The Disclaimer: PBR Pipe Dreams, Ugly Art and SXSW Disappointments
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture roundtable with the station's Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're being buzzkills about a grassroots effort to bring Pabst Blue Ribbon home to Milwaukee. The feel-good campa.. more
Mar 26, 2014 10:19 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mitten Fest Promises Strong Beer and Cold Weather
For being the so-called City of Festivals, Milwaukee sure spends a big chunk of its year without the things. Our city’s festival season ends in October and doesn’t pick up again until April or May, leaving a long stretch without much in the... more
Feb 4, 2013 4:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Where Do You Get the 'Ribbon' in 'Pabst Blue Ribbon'?
While walking around Milwaukee this summer, you are likely to see someone wearing a “PBR” logo or spot a poster for the annual Pabst street festival in Bay View. Or—most obviously—you'll see it while drinking a can, bottle or more
Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE 1 Comments
From Brad and Janet to Blanche and Jane
Off The Wall Theatre recently announced a change in its October show. They had originally scheduled to do The Rocky Horror Show in October. Plans have changed. Off The Wall switches from the tale of Brad and Janet to the tale of Blanche and Jane.. more
Aug 8, 2011 2:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brewers vs. Cardinals
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game. more
Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Birthday Massacre w/ The Light Asylum
Although The Birthday Massacre sometimes falls back on the chainsaw guitars and exaggerated loud/soft dynamic of modern goth bands like Evanescence, this Toronto band has a self-awareness and a sense of goth history that the Evanescences more
Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Train w/ Kris Allen
The uplifting San Francisco pop-rock outfit Train found success early on, when their 1998 self-titled debut climbed the charts on the strength of singles “Free,” “Meet Virginia” and “I Am.” They hit even greater commerc more
Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dick Dale
A groundbreaking rock’n’roll musician, Dick Dale made his electric guitar sound like an oud, the stringed instrument of the Near East. The tonalities of the Lebanese-American surf instrumentalist lead the way to pychedelia, but his emphasis... more
Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Vegetarians Rejoice at Riviera Maya
When it comes to local Mexican dining, vegetarians are usually out of luck. Options typically consist of a cheese quesadilla and possibly a cheese chimichanga. Even most bean items are out because they might be cooked with lard. An exceptio... more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
‘Monsters, Mayhem’ in Potluck for Kids
“Monsters, Mayhem & Mac ’n Cheese” is a family-oriented program of dance-theater works by Dani Kuepper, artistic director of Danceworks Performance Company. Like the best animated movies, it’s intended to appeal to the child in us more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
News of the Weird
Pastor John Renken's Xtreme Ministries, located in Clarksville, Tenn., is one of a reportedly growing number of churches that use "mixed martial arts" to recruit wayward young men to the Christian gospel. Typically, after leading his flock ... more
Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks @ Red, White and Pabst Blue Ribbon
For the same reason you'll never see a Pabst Blue Ribbon commercial with bikini voll Real Emotional Trash ,Concert Reviews more
Jul 9, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 4 Comments
PBR and Detroit Cobras in Bay View
Full disclosure: I’m one of those guys, one of those obnoxiously proud Bay View residents. I support the neighborhood’s businesses, eat at its restaurants, spend many weekends in a continuous loop from the Palomino, Cactus Club and Burnhearts, .. more
Jul 26, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jul. 24 - Jul. 30
Thursday, July 24 Extra Golden w/ Kings Go Fort www.expressmilwaukee.com ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Stuart Davis
Like Moby, power-pop singer-songwriter Stuart Davis has a prominent bald dome and a prope ShepherdExpress ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee