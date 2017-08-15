RSS

Pabst Brewery

The Shepherd Express 2017 Burger Guide lets you know where to find 20 of Milwaukee’s greatest hamburgers. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:49 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

On Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. the Pabst Familywill sponsor a free, open house in celebration of the Pabst Mansion’s 125thanniversary. Located at 2000 E Wisconsin Ave., the Pabst Mansion openhouse will have self-guided tours,.. more

Jul 20, 2017 9:01 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee-brewed Pabst beers will now be availableGuaranteed Rate Field, the oh-so-stupidly named home park of the Chicago WhiteSox. As a part of the trend towards craft brews at big league parks, thepartnership will include a number of .. more

Jun 26, 2017 2:48 PM Around MKE

The Brewhouse Inn and Suites and Jackson’s Blue Ribbon Pub anchor developments in the Pabst Brewery complex. more

Jun 6, 2017 3:02 PM Eat/Drink

Pabst Milwaukee Brewery will unveil an outdoor beer garden thisSaturday, just in time for the brewery’s grand opening street festival. Thefree, cash only, outdoor event will feature performances by a list of localartists, as well as the .. more

May 11, 2017 2:43 PM Around MKE

Since the beginning of the summer, I’ve been working withWMSE 91.7 radio on a series of What Made Milwaukee Famous radio shows. You cancatch the current series at 7:40 am and 5:40 pm every week day on WMSE, with anew program airing every week. .. more

Aug 11, 2015 2:57 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're trying our best not to be buzzkills about one of last week's most over-hyped stories: the return of Pabst Brewing Co. But is "ret.. more

Jul 23, 2015 6:57 PM On Music

The Safe House, theiconic spy-themed Milwaukee bar and restaurant, has been sold to the Marcus Restaurant Group as oftoday. The previous owners, Dave and Shuana Baldwin, have retired. They ownedthe restaurant for 49 years. The restaurant open.. more

Jun 16, 2015 9:24 PM Around MKE

“The first cars will be nosed out here,” Cary Maleu says, gesturing at the street in front of Best Place, located in the historic Pabst Brewery building on Ninth and more

Jul 10, 2013 11:05 PM Dining Preview

You are apt to be quite taken with the beauty of Downtown Milwaukee and its environs as they appear in a wraparound panorama from atop the eight-story parking structure of the former Pabst Brewery, set high on... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Classical Music

Pianist Garrick Ohlsson is one of the most accomplished and lasting veterans on the concerto circuit. I don’t recall how often I have heard him play over the years, but surely several to many times. His big guy virility at the keyboard and ... more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

If they debuted today, Little Blue Crunchy Things’ electric fusion of hip-hop, funk and jazz would likely be dismissed as more jam music, but during their mid-’90s heyday, Little Blue was as vibrant and vital as any band the city had more

Jan 29, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter , the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an more

Jan 22, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Although The Birthday Massacre sometimes falls back on the chainsaw guitars and exaggerated loud/soft dynamic of modern goth bands like Evanescence, this Toronto band has a self-awareness and a sense of goth history that the Evanescences more

Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Once again this year, the Wisconsin State Fair closes its main stage with a Sunday showcase of state marching bands. Drum lines, baton corps and horn sections from schools including Wisconsin Dells High School, Mukwonago High more

Aug 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In the near future, the rich extend their lives using robotic spare parts sold by a corporation calling itself the Union. Organs cost upwards of $600,000 and are financed at 19% interest. Pitchman Frank (Liev Schreiber) persuades the reluct... more

Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

Mar 19, 2010 3:02 PM Daily Dose

The .357 String Band has come a long way from playing on street corners and basement shows Ghost Town ,Local Music more

Jan 5, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music

