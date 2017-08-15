Pabst Brewery
Milwaukee Burger Week Guide 2017
The Shepherd Express 2017 Burger Guide lets you know where to find 20 of Milwaukee’s greatest hamburgers. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out 1 Comments
Pabst Mansion Celebrates 125th Anniversary with Open House
On Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. the Pabst Familywill sponsor a free, open house in celebration of the Pabst Mansion’s 125thanniversary. Located at 2000 E Wisconsin Ave., the Pabst Mansion openhouse will have self-guided tours,.. more
Jul 20, 2017 9:01 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
Milwaukee-Brewed Pabst Beers to be Featured at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field
Milwaukee-brewed Pabst beers will now be availableGuaranteed Rate Field, the oh-so-stupidly named home park of the Chicago WhiteSox. As a part of the trend towards craft brews at big league parks, thepartnership will include a number of .. more
Jun 26, 2017 2:48 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Beer, Food, History at Brewhouse Inn and Jackson's Pub
The Brewhouse Inn and Suites and Jackson’s Blue Ribbon Pub anchor developments in the Pabst Brewery complex. more
Jun 6, 2017 3:02 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink
Pabst Milwaukee Brewery to Unveil Beer Garden for Grand Opening Festival
Pabst Milwaukee Brewery will unveil an outdoor beer garden thisSaturday, just in time for the brewery’s grand opening street festival. Thefree, cash only, outdoor event will feature performances by a list of localartists, as well as the .. more
May 11, 2017 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
What Made Milwaukee Famous is ON THE AIR
Since the beginning of the summer, I’ve been working withWMSE 91.7 radio on a series of What Made Milwaukee Famous radio shows. You cancatch the current series at 7:40 am and 5:40 pm every week day on WMSE, with anew program airing every week. .. more
Aug 11, 2015 2:57 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Overhyped Return of Pabst and the Paywall Debate
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're trying our best not to be buzzkills about one of last week's most over-hyped stories: the return of Pabst Brewing Co. But is "ret.. more
Jul 23, 2015 6:57 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Safe House Now Under New Ownership
The Safe House, theiconic spy-themed Milwaukee bar and restaurant, has been sold to the Marcus Restaurant Group as oftoday. The previous owners, Dave and Shuana Baldwin, have retired. They ownedthe restaurant for 49 years. The restaurant open.. more
Jun 16, 2015 9:24 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Blue Ribbon Beer Run Revs Up for First Show
“The first cars will be nosed out here,” Cary Maleu says, gesturing at the street in front of Best Place, located in the historic Pabst Brewery building on Ninth and more
Jul 10, 2013 11:05 PM Tea Krulos Dining Preview
A View From the Brewery
You are apt to be quite taken with the beauty of Downtown Milwaukee and its environs as they appear in a wraparound panorama from atop the eight-story parking structure of the former Pabst Brewery, set high on... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Ohlsson Falters, But de Waart Continues Mastery With MSO
Pianist Garrick Ohlsson is one of the most accomplished and lasting veterans on the concerto circuit. I don’t recall how often I have heard him play over the years, but surely several to many times. His big guy virility at the keyboard and ... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Little Blue Crunchy Things w/ On a Sun
If they debuted today, Little Blue Crunchy Things’ electric fusion of hip-hop, funk and jazz would likely be dismissed as more jam music, but during their mid-’90s heyday, Little Blue was as vibrant and vital as any band the city had more
Jan 29, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Red Light Winter
Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter , the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an more
Jan 22, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Birthday Massacre w/ The Light Asylum
Although The Birthday Massacre sometimes falls back on the chainsaw guitars and exaggerated loud/soft dynamic of modern goth bands like Evanescence, this Toronto band has a self-awareness and a sense of goth history that the Evanescences more
Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wisconsin School Music Association Marching Band Showcase
Once again this year, the Wisconsin State Fair closes its main stage with a Sunday showcase of state marching bands. Drum lines, baton corps and horn sections from schools including Wisconsin Dells High School, Mukwonago High more
Aug 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
In the near future, the rich extend their lives using robotic spare parts sold by a corporation calling itself the Union. Organs cost upwards of $600,000 and are financed at 19% interest. Pitchman Frank (Liev Schreiber) persuades the reluct... more
Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Joseph Zilber, Developer and Philanthropist, Dies at 92
Mar 19, 2010 3:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
.357 String Band’s Punk-Rock Hootenannies
The .357 String Band has come a long way from playing on street corners and basement shows Ghost Town ,Local Music more
Jan 5, 2009 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music