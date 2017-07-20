Pabst Mansion
Pabst Mansion Celebrates 125th Anniversary with Open House
On Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. the Pabst Familywill sponsor a free, open house in celebration of the Pabst Mansion’s 125thanniversary. Located at 2000 E Wisconsin Ave., the Pabst Mansion openhouse will have self-guided tours,.. more
Jul 20, 2017 9:01 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
The Wii U Was a Failure (PressureCast One-Hundred-Fifty-Four)
Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Nov 7, 2016 4:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pabst Mansion to Hold Retro Beer Night
The Pabst Mansion (2000 W Wisconsin Ave) is hosting a nightof beer tasting, history and polka for their annual Retro Beer Night on Friday,Oct. 7. Pabst, Schlitz, Blatz and Old Milwaukee will be available totaste, and classic beer memorab.. more
Aug 26, 2016 7:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Wine with Captain Pabst, Food Crawls and Entrepreneurial Opportunity Around Milwaukee
A food crawl is the same basic concept as a pub-crawl but without the need for a designateddriver. The fourth annual Walker’s Point Food Crawl takes place on Saturday, May 30, from12-3 p.m. Attendees will sample delectable victuals at more than .. more
May 29, 2015 2:00 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Pub Club to Open on Old World Third
A hybridrestaurant and late night club spot called The Pub Club will open Jan. 23 at1103 N Old World Third St. in the former Suite nightclub space. Owners of SuiteJake and Seth Dehne entered into a partnership with MKE Sports andEntertainment,.. more
Jan 21, 2015 7:17 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Remembering the Pabst Farms
John C. Eastberg’s Pabst Farms: The History of a Model Farm is a stunning journey through our state’s early 20th-century history and into the lives of one of the state’s most recognizable personalities. more
Dec 24, 2014 3:30 PM Jenni Herrick Books
This Weekend’s Holiday Festivities
We’re nine days away from Christmas and Greater Milwaukeecontinues to dazzle with a variety of events, get-togethers and holiday cheer.Here’s what’s happening this weekend!Friday, Dec. 19pabstmansion.comTwilight Tour at the Pabst MansionSp.. more
Dec 17, 2014 9:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Milwaukee Firm Busts Russian Hackers Who Stole 1.2 Billion Usernames and Passwords
Aug 5, 2014 9:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Milwaukee Museums Host Member Swap Day on Sunday, May 18
Being a museum member has its perks. Among them: Member Swap Day, a twice-annual promotion that seven Milwaukee museums host where members of one museum are given complimentary access to every other museum as well. The museums will hold their late.. more
May 5, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Milwaukee’s Best: More than 900 Shepherd Express fans packed into the Harley-Davidson Museum for the newspaper’s 23rd Best of Milwaukee awards, doling out 224 first-place winners more
Nov 27, 2013 12:39 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE 1 Comments
Lewis Black Announces Summerfest's Impressive 2013 Side-Stage Lineup
Summerfest has been gradually announcing its 2013 Marcus Amphitheater headliners for months now, but it’s stayed mum on side-stage acts. That changed today, when breaking from its usual tradition of announcing grounds stage performers in small chu.. more
Apr 4, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Ohlsson Falters, But de Waart Continues Mastery With MSO
Pianist Garrick Ohlsson is one of the most accomplished and lasting veterans on the concerto circuit. I don’t recall how often I have heard him play over the years, but surely several to many times. His big guy virility at the keyboard and ... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Dickens Dinners
Experience the warmth and joy of the holidays at the Historic Pabst Mansion. Let the magic of this heartwarming evening enchant you as Charles Dickens and carolers return to the mansion this holiday season. Continue the tradition and invite... more
Dec 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Art vs. Craft
Showcasing primarily young designers, Art vs. Craft is an art fair rife with silk-screened posters, tiny jewelry, ornaments, stationery, one-of-a-kind toys and precious paintings of birds. Each of the 60-plus vendors, a mix of Milwaukee more
Nov 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wicked
The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more
Jul 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Pabst Mansion’s Offbeat Medicine
The millions of ads and gimmicks promoting hair restoration, hair removal, weight loss, weight gain and an endless procession of other quick-fix miracle cures may seem like a reflection of today’s consumer, but dubious medical claims aren’t... more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz A&E Feature 1 Comments
Fresh Cut Collective
Live hip-hop bands tend to fall back on bland, anonymous grooves, as the actual music takes a backseat to the raps, but Milwaukee’s Fresh Cut Collective escapes this trap, giving the six players who back rapper Adebisi plenty to do. With more
May 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Seven Keys to Slaughter Peak
For Milwaukee Rep’s season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy’s final production as the company’s artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical myste more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Pabst Mansion
For many, the color photography by E.C. Landryfor The Captain Frederick Pabst Mansion:An The Captain Frederick Pabst Mansion:An ,Books more
Dec 10, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Healthy Hair Care
How do you choose the shampoo you use? Is price your priority or is it effectiveness, fragrance, advertisements or packaging? For many, it's one or all of these. But what about ingredients? Although shampooing is a regular ritual, few people know .. more
Jul 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness