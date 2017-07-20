RSS

Pabst Mansion

On Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. the Pabst Familywill sponsor a free, open house in celebration of the Pabst Mansion's 125thanniversary. Located at 2000 E Wisconsin Ave., the Pabst Mansion openhouse will have self-guided tours,

Jul 20, 2017 9:01 PM Around MKE

Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod

Nov 7, 2016 4:35 PM Video Games are Dumb

The Pabst Mansion (2000 W Wisconsin Ave) is hosting a nightof beer tasting, history and polka for their annual Retro Beer Night on Friday,Oct. 7. Pabst, Schlitz, Blatz and Old Milwaukee will be available totaste, and classic beer memorab

Aug 26, 2016 7:16 PM Around MKE

Thinkstock / Maggie Vaughn-Shepherd Express

A food crawl is the same basic concept as a pub-crawl but without the need for a designateddriver. The fourth annual Walker's Point Food Crawl takes place on Saturday, May 30, from12-3 p.m. Attendees will sample delectable victuals at more than

May 29, 2015 2:00 PM Around MKE

Thinkstock

A hybridrestaurant and late night club spot called The Pub Club will open Jan. 23 at1103 N Old World Third St. in the former Suite nightclub space. Owners of SuiteJake and Seth Dehne entered into a partnership with MKE Sports andEntertainment,

Jan 21, 2015 7:17 PM Around MKE

John C. Eastberg's Pabst Farms: The History of a Model Farm is a stunning journey through our state's early 20th-century history and into the lives of one of the state's most recognizable personalities.

Dec 24, 2014 3:30 PM Books

We're nine days away from Christmas and Greater Milwaukeecontinues to dazzle with a variety of events, get-togethers and holiday cheer.Here's what's happening this weekend!Friday, Dec. 19pabstmansion.comTwilight Tour at the Pabst MansionSp

Dec 17, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

Aug 5, 2014 9:14 PM Daily Dose

Being a museum member has its perks. Among them: Member Swap Day, a twice-annual promotion that seven Milwaukee museums host where members of one museum are given complimentary access to every other museum as well. The museums will hold their late

May 5, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee's Best: More than 900 Shepherd Express fans packed into the Harley-Davidson Museum for the newspaper's 23rd Best of Milwaukee awards, doling out 224 first-place winners

Nov 27, 2013 12:39 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

Summerfest has been gradually announcing its 2013 Marcus Amphitheater headliners for months now, but it's stayed mum on side-stage acts. That changed today, when breaking from its usual tradition of announcing grounds stage performers in small chu

Apr 4, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

Pianist Garrick Ohlsson is one of the most accomplished and lasting veterans on the concerto circuit. I don't recall how often I have heard him play over the years, but surely several to many times. His big guy virility at the keyboard and ...

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

Experience the warmth and joy of the holidays at the Historic Pabst Mansion. Let the magic of this heartwarming evening enchant you as Charles Dickens and carolers return to the mansion this holiday season. Continue the tradition and invite...

Dec 17, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Showcasing primarily young designers, Art vs. Craft is an art fair rife with silk-screened posters, tiny jewelry, ornaments, stationery, one-of-a-kind toys and precious paintings of birds. Each of the 60-plus vendors, a mix of Milwaukee

Nov 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other

Jul 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The millions of ads and gimmicks promoting hair restoration, hair removal, weight loss, weight gain and an endless procession of other quick-fix miracle cures may seem like a reflection of today's consumer, but dubious medical claims aren't...

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Live hip-hop bands tend to fall back on bland, anonymous grooves, as the actual music takes a backseat to the raps, but Milwaukee's Fresh Cut Collective escapes this trap, giving the six players who back rapper Adebisi plenty to do. With

May 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For Milwaukee Rep's season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy's final production as the company's artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical myste

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For many, the color photography by E.C. Landryfor The Captain Frederick Pabst Mansion:An The Captain Frederick Pabst Mansion:An ,Books

Dec 10, 2009 12:00 AM Books

How do you choose the shampoo you use? Is price your priority or is it effectiveness, fragrance, advertisements or packaging? For many, it's one or all of these. But what about ingredients? Although shampooing is a regular ritual, few people know ..

Jul 17, 2009 4:00 AM Health & Wellness

