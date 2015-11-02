RSS

Pabst Theater Foundation

twentyonepilots.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Pabst Theater Organization

If you're a fan of the electro-alternative duo Twenty One Pilots who didn't get to see the group's Eagles Ballroom concert this weekend—and judging by how quickly that show sold out, there were quite a few of them—you are in luck. You'll have anot.. more

Nov 2, 2015 12:00 PM On Music

madisen.jpg.jpe

Photos by CJ Foeckler

Thomas Michalski pays a visit to the latest Pabst Theater Foundation venue, a small corner stage in the back of a coffee shop. more

Oct 27, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

rite.jpg.jpg.jpe

The Pabst Theater Organization isn't letting a very full spring schedule at its three stages stop it hosting a concert at a fourth venue this weekend. The organization, which handles primary booking for the Pabst Theater, the Riverside Theater and.. more

Apr 29, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage12188.jpe

Although he’s also renowned for his cross-genre work in a variety of disciplines (including assemblage, sculpture, painting and photography), Bruce Conner is most famous for his filmmaking. Particularly in the mannered 1950s, Conner’s eccen... more

Sep 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4853.jpe

The Pabst Theater Foundation announced today four shows coming to the Pabst Theater or Turner Hall Ballroom this spring, including: * Girls at the Pabst Theater on Sunday, April 11 * Jónsi Birgisson (of Sigur Rós, a band now on i.. more

Feb 2, 2010 6:49 PM On Music

Over the years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s resident actress Laura Gordon has played queens, servants, at least one doctor and now, thanks to David Rambo’s one-woman play The Lady With All the Answers, the legendary advice columni,Tod... more

Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4853.jpe

For many politicians and activists, "reality" is a projection of fear, desire and illusion, and nowhere is this truer than in the Middle East. Israeli novelist David Grossman argues that lit,Books more

Dec 15, 2008 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES