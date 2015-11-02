Pabst Theater Foundation
Twenty One Pilots Will Headline the BMO Harris Pavilion
If you're a fan of the electro-alternative duo Twenty One Pilots who didn't get to see the group's Eagles Ballroom concert this weekend—and judging by how quickly that show sold out, there were quite a few of them—you are in luck. You'll have anot.. more
Nov 2, 2015 12:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear w/ Trapper Schoepp @ The Back Room, Colectivo
Thomas Michalski pays a visit to the latest Pabst Theater Foundation venue, a small corner stage in the back of a coffee shop. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The Pabst Theater Organization Flirts with The Milwaukee Rite Center
The Pabst Theater Organization isn't letting a very full spring schedule at its three stages stop it hosting a concert at a fourth venue this weekend. The organization, which handles primary booking for the Pabst Theater, the Riverside Theater and.. more
Apr 29, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Films of Bruce Conner, Program 1
Although he’s also renowned for his cross-genre work in a variety of disciplines (including assemblage, sculpture, painting and photography), Bruce Conner is most famous for his filmmaking. Particularly in the mannered 1950s, Conner’s eccen... more
Sep 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pabst/Turner Announce a Slew of Indie Shows (No Hip-Hop, Though)
The Pabst Theater Foundation announced today four shows coming to the Pabst Theater or Turner Hall Ballroom this spring, including: * Girls at the Pabst Theater on Sunday, April 11 * Jónsi Birgisson (of Sigur Rós, a band now on i.. more
Feb 2, 2010 6:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Lady With All the Answers
Over the years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s resident actress Laura Gordon has played queens, servants, at least one doctor and now, thanks to David Rambo’s one-woman play The Lady With All the Answers, the legendary advice columni,Tod... more
Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Writing in the Dark: Essays on Literature and Politics
For many politicians and activists, "reality" is a projection of fear, desire and illusion, and nowhere is this truer than in the Middle East. Israeli novelist David Grossman argues that lit,Books more
Dec 15, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books