Angel Olsen Had Attitude to Spare at the Pabst Theater
Angel Olsen’s return to the Pabst Theater was a magnificent upgrade from her last show at the venue at year ago. more
Oct 2, 2017 12:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Faith and Fiction at Mythinformation Conference
On Saturday, Sept. 30, atheist crusaders Mythicist Milwaukee will amass its fourth annual Mythinformation Conference at the historic Pabst Theater. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Kevin Rutkowski, Lora Nigro Books
‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ For the Binge-Watching Era
“Mystery Science Theater 3000" is now embarking on their first ever tour, where they will stop at the Pabst Theater for a two-show run on Saturday, July 15. We caught up with creator Joel Hodgson, and talked about creating the show for a... more
Jul 10, 2017 1:58 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
Performing Arts Weekly: March 23, 2017
The ‘Mockingbird’ Lands First Stage and Autism Society riff on Harper Lee By John Jahn Dutch American author Kathryn Erskine won 2010’s National Book Award for Yo,Performing Arts Weekly more
Mar 21, 2017 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Performing Arts Weekly, Jan. 26 - Feb. 1, 2017
Bess Wohl’s American Hero opens at the Soulstice Theatre on Jan. 27 and runs through Feb. 11; the Festival City Symphony continues its season by “Going for Baroque” at The Pabst Theater on Jan. 29; Momentum, with Milwaukee Ballet II danc... more
Jan 24, 2017 3:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Ben Gibbard w/ Julien Baker @ The Pabst Theater
No songwriter in recent memory has better captured the physical sensation of depression than Julien Baker. more
Jan 19, 2017 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
The New Pornographers Will Play The Pabst Theater with Waxahatchee
The Canadian indie-rock super group The New Pornographers—quite possibly the only indie-rock "super group" that's actually earned the title—will play the Pabst Theater on Thursday, April 20 as part of a tour behind their new album. Interestingly, .. more
Jan 17, 2017 4:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pretty in Pink
Ruthie answers a question from a reader unsure how to proceed with his boyfriend’s Barbie fetish. Exciting upcoming events include: All Things Beyoncé at Sidetrack Video Bar, Jan. 18; Milwaukappella 2017 at South Milwaukee Performing Arts C... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:35 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 29 - Jan. 4
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Indiana Jones while the Rave’s Stellar Spark New Year’s Eve party kicks off a day early. more
Dec 27, 2016 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
It’s Time for ‘A Christmas Carol’!
A newfound interactive levity helps to balance the Milwaukee Rep’s new A Christmas Carol as director Mark Clements has made the darkness visible and menacing and the spaces small and confining; it all works wonderfully amid the sets by Todd... more
Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘A Christmas Carol’ Retold
This year, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater continues the holiday tradition with a new adaption of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by Artistic Director Mark Clements. more
Nov 22, 2016 1:35 PM Angelika Villafuerte A&E Feature
Tegan and Sara @ The Pabst Theater
Tegan and Sara's dance-minded, mostly guitar-free return to Milwaukee was a strobe-lit spectacle. more
Oct 21, 2016 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 20-26
A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Free Readthrough of a New Blind Date Comedy
Shaun Kempf has written a new comedy called Blind Dating at Happy Hour. (Really who wouldn’t want to see a comedy called Blind Dating at Happy Hour? ) The premise has a lonely accountant meeting the woman of his dreams online. He agrees to me.. more
Sep 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 9.28
The Taming by heavily produced modern playwright Lauren Gunderson runs at Next Act Theatre, Sept. 29-Oct. 23. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Palmer's Unlucky Week (PressureCast One-Hundred-Forty-Nine)
Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod
Sep 26, 2016 1:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Jenny Lewis Looks Back on ‘Rabbit Fur Coat’
Ten years later, Jenny Lewis credits her 2006 agnostic gospel album for setting her on her path as a solo artist. more
Aug 30, 2016 4:14 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
John Carpenter @ The Pabst Theater
68-year-old John Carpenter’s first-ever tour was a multi-media experience that drew a passionate, cultishly devoted crowd. more
Jul 19, 2016 10:28 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Milwaukee Book Club: Milwaukee in the 1930s: A Federal Writers Project City Guide, John D. Buenker, ed.
One of the“creative” arms of the Works Progress Administration, the Federal Writers’Project (FWP) was established in 1935 to support out-of-work writers, editors,historians, and social scientists. A secondary aim of the FWP was to stimulate.. more
Jun 28, 2016 2:14 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments
Angel Olsen w/ Scott Tuma @ The Pabst Theater
Showmanship is beside the point when you have a voice like Angel Olsen's. more
Jun 17, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews