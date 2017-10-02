RSS

Pabst Theater

angel.widea.jpg

Angel Olsen’s return to the Pabst Theater was a magnificent upgrade from her last show at the venue at year ago. more

Oct 2, 2017 12:51 PM Concert Reviews

ruthless.jpg

On Saturday, Sept. 30, atheist crusaders Mythicist Milwaukee will amass its fourth annual Mythinformation Conference at the historic Pabst Theater. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM , Books

mysterysciencetheater3000.jpg.jpe

“Mystery Science Theater 3000" is now embarking on their first ever tour, where they will stop at the Pabst Theater for a two-show run on Saturday, July 15. We caught up with creator Joel Hodgson, and talked about creating the show for a... more

Jul 10, 2017 1:58 PM Off the Cuff

mockingbirdpaw.jpg.jpe

The ‘Mockingbird’ Lands First Stage and Autism Society riff on Harper Lee By John Jahn  Dutch American author Kathryn Erskine won 2010’s National Book Award for Yo,Performing Arts Weekly more

Mar 21, 2017 2:06 PM Performing Arts Weekly

festcitysymph.jpg.jpe

Bess Wohl’s American Hero opens at the Soulstice Theatre on Jan. 27 and runs through Feb. 11; the Festival City Symphony continues its season by “Going for Baroque” at The Pabst Theater on Jan. 29; Momentum, with Milwaukee Ballet II danc... more

Jan 24, 2017 3:58 PM Performing Arts Weekly

01.18.17 ben gibbard-6.jpg.jpe

Photos courtesy Kellen Nordstrom

No songwriter in recent memory has better captured the physical sensation of depression than Julien Baker. more

Jan 19, 2017 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

new pornographers.jpg.jpe

The Canadian indie-rock super group The New Pornographers—quite possibly the only indie-rock "super group" that's actually earned the title—will play the Pabst Theater on Thursday, April 20 as part of a tour behind their new album. Interestingly, .. more

Jan 17, 2017 4:15 PM On Music

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader unsure how to proceed with his boyfriend’s Barbie fetish. Exciting upcoming events include: All Things Beyoncé at Sidetrack Video Bar, Jan. 18; Milwaukappella 2017 at South Milwaukee Performing Arts C... more

Jan 17, 2017 1:35 PM Dear Ruthie

jimgaffigan.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Indiana Jones while the Rave’s Stellar Spark New Year’s Eve party kicks off a day early. more

Dec 27, 2016 2:06 PM This Week in Milwaukee

inreview_rep_acc_a_bymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

A newfound interactive levity helps to balance the Milwaukee Rep’s new A Christmas Carol as director Mark Clements has made the darkness visible and menacing and the spaces small and confining; it all works wonderfully amid the sets by Todd... more

Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM Theater

aegateway_acc_a.jpg.jpe

This year, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater continues the holiday tradition with a new adaption of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by Artistic Director Mark Clements. more

Nov 22, 2016 1:35 PM A&E Feature

tegan.jpg.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Kelsea McCulloch

Tegan and Sara's dance-minded, mostly guitar-free return to Milwaukee was a strobe-lit spectacle. more

Oct 21, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

twim_teaganandsarabypamelalittky.jpg.jpe

Photo by PamelaLittky

A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Shaun Kempf has written a new comedy called Blind Dating at Happy Hour. (Really who wouldn’t want to see a comedy called Blind Dating at Happy Hour? ) The premise has a lonely accountant meeting the woman of his dreams online. He agrees to me.. more

Sep 28, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

paw_thetaming_(bytimothymoder).jpg.jpe

The Taming by heavily produced modern playwright Lauren Gunderson runs at Next Act Theatre, Sept. 29-Oct. 23. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:27 PM Performing Arts Weekly

vgad_pressurecast149.jpg.jpe

Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Sep 26, 2016 1:55 PM Video Games are Dumb

jenny-lewis-rabbit-fur_0.jpg.jpe

Ten years later, Jenny Lewis credits her 2006 agnostic gospel album for setting her on her path as a solo artist. more

Aug 30, 2016 4:14 PM Music Feature

carpenterwide.jpg.jpe

68-year-old John Carpenter’s first-ever tour was a multi-media experience that drew a passionate, cultishly devoted crowd. more

Jul 19, 2016 10:28 AM Concert Reviews

cover3.jpg.jpe

One of the“creative” arms of the Works Progress Administration, the Federal Writers’Project (FWP) was established in 1935 to support out-of-work writers, editors,historians, and social scientists. A secondary aim of the FWP was to stimulate.. more

Jun 28, 2016 2:14 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments

angel olsen.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Alex Walzak

Showmanship is beside the point when you have a voice like Angel Olsen's. more

Jun 17, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES