RSS

The Pacific

vgad_pressurecast135.jpg.jpe

Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Jun 20, 2016 2:57 PM Video Games are Dumb

film.jpg.jpe

No contemporary Hollywood director is bolder than Ang Lee—at least in the realm of trying new things. With Life of Pi, Yann Martel’s novel about an Indian boy shipwrecked on a lifeboat with a wild tiger is rendered in dazzling 3D. The boy, ... more

Dec 17, 2012 5:06 PM Film Reviews

blogimage12882.jpe

TOY STORY 3, V: Season One, HIGHLANDER, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG: Special Edition, THE PACIFIC, DEADLIEST CATCH: Season Six, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, NOVA: TRAPPED IN AN ELEVATOR, CENTURION, VAN GOGH: A BRUSH WITH GENIUS, LET'S SPEND THE NIGHT T... more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

SOCIAL UPDATES