The Pacific
PlayStation VR Hands On (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Thirty-Five)
Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Jun 20, 2016 2:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Life of Pi
No contemporary Hollywood director is bolder than Ang Lee—at least in the realm of trying new things. With Life of Pi, Yann Martel’s novel about an Indian boy shipwrecked on a lifeboat with a wild tiger is rendered in dazzling 3D. The boy, ... more
Dec 17, 2012 5:06 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
TOY STORY 3, V: Season One, HIGHLANDER, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG: Special Edition, THE PACIFIC, DEADLIEST CATCH: Season Six, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, NOVA: TRAPPED IN AN ELEVATOR, CENTURION, VAN GOGH: A BRUSH WITH GENIUS, LET'S SPEND THE NIGHT T... more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies