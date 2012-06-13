RSS

Packer Fans From Outer Space

The rare Wisconsinite who isn't an avid Green Bay Packers fan may be tempted to say that all of us enthusiastic football fans are from “outer space.” But in one wacky comedy, created by members of American Folklore Theatre, the Packers ac more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Jun 10, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jun 8, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee's classiest free concert series, Jazz in the Park, begins its 2012 season with an evening of music from one of the city's most prominent blues combos: Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys. The group plays... more

Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It’s not like I haven’t heard of the musical Packer Fans From Outer Space. I have a great appreciation for the Packers. I grew-up pretty close to Green Bay. My wife is from there . . . but a show with a title like that just conjures up images .. more

Apr 4, 2012 10:46 AM Theater

Sep 24, 2009 12:00 AM Sexpress

