Packerland
Sketch 22 the 8th on the 7th
Having been around long enough to safely be considered a “long-running,” comedy tradition, Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 celebrates it EIGHTH outing this coming January the 7th.The idea is cute . . . not altogether unlike another similar longer-r.. more
Jan 3, 2012 7:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Injurious Basturd
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, oh yeah,such no time for me to whip out an essay for you’s about why Green BayPacker fans ought to show up at ,Art for Art's Sake more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Hells Bells, This Looks Good
If you love the Milwaukee Brewers and heavy metal classics, you should enjoy thisyear at If you love the Milwaukee Brewers and heavy metal classics, you should enjoy thisyear at ,Sports more
Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports