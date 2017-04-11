The Packing House

RSS

jazz.jpg.jpe

Jazz music, which originated a century ago, boasts a remarkable diversity of styles; this is reflected by Milwaukee’s own jazz culture. more

Apr 11, 2017 12:03 AM City Guide

lakefront2.jpg.jpe

Spring is the season of fish frys in Milwaukee. Here are 10 spots around the Milwaukee area serving classic versions. more

Feb 28, 2017 1:07 PM Dining Out

eatdrink_bookcover.jpg.jpe

In her gorgeous Wisconsin Supper Club Cookbook: Iconic Fare and Nostalgia from Landmark Eateries, Mary Bergin profiles 40 supper clubs with stunning photos, bringing to life the unique histories of her selected supper clubs and their owners... more

Oct 20, 2015 9:16 PM Eat/Drink

Milwaukee County Parks haslistened to us beer lovers and has extended its Traveling Beer Garden tourschedule through the first week of September.The tour, which began back inJune, is slated to make its next stop at Falk Park (2013 W. Rawson Ave.. more

Aug 11, 2014 3:20 PM Around MKE

blogimage17730.jpe

Milwaukee is known for a few food and drink stereotypes, most notably beer and brats. On Fridays, however, nothing tops the fish fry. These traditional meals can be found nearly everywhere in the city, from local corner taverns to some of t... more

Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

