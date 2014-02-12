Paddock Bliss Gallery
'You Gotta Have Art'
You gotta have art. But don’t take it from me. No less than one of the area’s most prolific art spaces, the Cedarburg Cultural Center (W62 N546 Washington Ave.), declares as much in the title of their fast-approaching juried exhibition and ... more
Feb 12, 2014 4:05 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee’s Art Educators Descend Upon Carroll University
Teachers deserve more recognition. Financial recognition, to be sure, but more than that. Peering through horn-rimmed glasses, clad in tweed, covered in chalk dust, they teach us everything from the kindergarten lesson of how to share to, y... more
Jan 5, 2014 10:05 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Collaboration Drives Compelling Art
Jessica Meuninck-Ganger’s new exhibition demonstrates how collaboration fuels compelling art. While the multimedia artist describes her work as equally informed by the past and the future, the pervasive merging of tradition and experimentat... more
Oct 23, 2013 12:16 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts