RSS

Paint The Town

blogimage5054.jpe

Ghosts, the third album from the young Minneapolis band One For The Team, is part break-up record, loaded with all the recriminations that term connotes, and part escapist fantasy about befriending a ghost. It’s a bittersweet pairing: Having a spi.. more

Jul 13, 2010 2:14 PM On Music

blogimage5054.jpe

Insurgent Theatre took its recent production on the road punk-style, performing Paint the Paint the Town ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3477.jpe

Shrouded in feedback and distortion, the experimental electro-grind of Milwaukee noise mas Paint the Town ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 31, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3283.jpe

To raise money for their national tour behind their latest production, Paint the Town, the Paint the Town ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2891.jpe

  Oneof two Insurgent Theatre shows to open at the Alchemist Theatre this pastweeke Paint the Town ,Theater more

Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

  Giventhe current state of our union, it’s not difficult to imagine that some Paint the Town ,Theater more

Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES