Painted Caves

seasaw.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's live-from-a-loft video series Hear Hear Presents is back with a pair of new sessions this month. The first new installment, released last week, features one of the most unique world music acts in the city (or really, any other city), P.. more

Jul 27, 2017 2:26 PM On Music

refuel.jpg.jpe

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian a,Saving Our Democracy more

Apr 11, 2017 2:48 PM Saving Our Democracy

guccimane.jpg.jpe

Thursday, April 13 Gucci Mane w/ Playboi Carti and Dreezy @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Everybody loves a good comeback story, and last year Gucci Mane had the one to beat. After a years-long spiral of drug,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 11, 2017 2:33 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_bestcoast.jpg.jpe

Lupe Fiasco and Best Coast return to Milwaukee, while WMSE hosts a swinging fundraiser. more

Nov 24, 2015 7:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

localmusic_panalure_bykenhanson.jpg.jpe

Ken Hanson

Milwaukee’s Panalure fill their debut album with stories about violence, regrets and sins of the flesh. more

Jan 20, 2015 9:56 PM Local Music

nickcave.jpg.jpe

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Ben Harper, Summerfest and more! more

Jun 18, 2014 6:52 PM This Week in Milwaukee

paintedcaves.jpg.jpe

The self-titled debut album by Painted Caves has become a quiet local sensation, gathering significant airtime on WMSE along with spins on Radio Milwaukee. The group is a collaboration between songwriter Ali Lubbad more

Nov 14, 2012 4:09 PM Local Music

This week, I received a message from a reader asking me to pledge to donate $10 to a rape crisis center every time Ben Roethlisberger is sacked by the Green Bay Packers during the Super Bowl. Inspired, I agreed and asked the hostess of the ... more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Sexpress 4 Comments

