Painted Parrot
Dinner Lab Prepares to Make Its Milwaukee Debut
Founded only a couple of years ago by Brian Bordainick, thepop-up dinners of Dinner Lab have gained massive popularity in NOLA and thecities it has already expanded to, including New York, Chicago and SanFrancisco. “Dinner Lab was just an idea .. more
Jul 22, 2014 10:18 AM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 3 Comments
Milwaukee Fish Fries 2012
Milwaukee is known for a few food and drink stereotypes, most notably beer and brats. On Fridays, however, nothing tops the fish fry. These traditional meals can be found nearly everywhere in the city, from local corner taverns to some of t... more
Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
For That Island Feel, Flock to the Painted Parrot
Recent years have not been kind to the area's few Caribbean-themed restaurants. Following the closures of Edgar's Calypso and the Good Life, there are none to be found in the city of Milwaukee. The Painted Parrot, however, remains alive and... more
Mar 16, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Top Films of the ‘60s
Ask a film critic to locate the golden age of cinema and you’ll likely hear one of two answers: the late ‘30s era of The Wizard of Oz and Gone With the Wind, or the late ‘60s-early ‘70s period bracketed by Bonnie andClyde and Star Wars. Scree.. more
Jul 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Short Orders (Painted Parrot)
ThePainted Parrot (8028 W. National Ave.) is a fun, colorful restaurantthat follows a Caribbean theme. Jamaican murals cover the walls andreggae music blasts from behi,Dining Out more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Eric Gagne is one seriously classy guy
A lot of people havebeen down on Gagne because of his pitching performance, but you can'thelp but respect his committment to the team, the community and charitywork. Gagne's also donating $25 per strikeout by ANY Brewers pitcher athome to cha.. more
Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
BEST CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT
Good Life 1935 N. Water St. 271-5375 Juno ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008 2 Comments