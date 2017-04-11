RSS

The art of Paul Gauguin, among the most distinctive early modern painters, represented modernism’s paradoxical drive to embrace the primeval. Gauguin: The Other World by Italian artist Fabrizio Dori is an imaginative, sometimes hallucinator... more

Apr 11, 2017 2:54 PM Books

Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (207 E. Buffalo St.) is hosting acollection of oil paintings by Peter Schassler and sculptures by James Matsonentitled “Who Amongst Us?” The paintings of Peter Schassler can at first be shocking. Inwhat way is.. more

Sep 19, 2016 3:09 PM Sponsored Content

Devon Seafood+ Steak, located at Bayshore Town Center, is hosting a Sip & Paint event onMonday, Oct. 10 from 6–9 p.m.Along with avariety of $7 appetizers and select $6 wine by the glass, the event willinclude step-by-step instructions.. more

Sep 14, 2016 8:22 PM Around MKE

Cbabi (pronounced kuh-bob-bi) Bayoc is anartist who has always known, and lived, his calling: creating art whichreflects his love of music and family. Hailing from East St. Louis, Cbabi Bayoc will be unveiling his most recent works, from a serie.. more

Jul 22, 2015 5:03 PM Around MKE

One great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you rarely have trouble standing out while filling a space. One not-so-great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you need a large-scale vehicle to move it when that show inevitabl.. more

Jun 8, 2015 4:49 PM Visual Arts

On Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31, one of Wisconsin’s oldest and most respected fine art festivals will take place in Downtown Racine. The Monument Square Art Festival presents85 artists from around the country exhibiting works in a variety.. more

May 20, 2015 7:27 PM Sponsored Content

Though many artists will always prefer the climate-controlled convenience of the studio, a growing number of painters are taking their canvases outdoors. Credit the rising popularity of plein air painting in part to the old-fashioned allure... more

Sep 11, 2014 9:26 PM A&E Feature

Summerfest spared no expense on its new BMO Harris Pavilion, a $13.5 million, lakefront amphitheater that, in addition to hosting festival performances, was also touted as a state-of-the-art stand-alone venue. With its covered stage, the pavilion .. more

Sep 9, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

How much time does an artist require to prepare for a soloexhibition? When visiting Craig Blietz in his Door County studio last summer,the artist offered a clue. Tuckedaway on an inroad off of Hwy 42 in Sister Bay, Blietz’s two story high studi.. more

Jan 9, 2013 5:03 AM Visual Arts

Beginning Oct. 18, Tory Folliard Gallery presents the latest work by renowned artist Eric Aho. Approximately 20 canvases will be on display in “Eric Aho: New Paintings,” as the artist captures the emotion... more

Oct 4, 2012 4:00 PM Visual Arts

Michelle Grabner is a busy artist with an international reputation. The exhibition “Michelle Grabner: The Inova Survey” at Inova/Kenilworth, curated by Green Gallery director John Riepenhoff, is a moment of pause, glancing back over 20 year... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

What defines freedom? The freedom to vote instantly comes to mind in 2012, an election year for the United States. Marquette University's Haggerty Museum of Art further explores the crucial idea of freedom in a trio of exhibitions opening ... more

Aug 13, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The Wisconsin Watercolor Society (WWS) celebrates six decades with a new exhibition at West Bend's Museum of Wisconsin Art. The “Wisconsin Watercolor Society 60th Anniversary Exhibition,” opening July 18, will feature paintings from the.. more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Elaine Erickson Gallery is on floor one of the Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo St. Erickson has certainly seen changes in the business of selling art. As Peter Schjeldahl notes in the May 7, 2012, issue of The New Yorker (“All Is Fairs x9... more

Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Trafficking in the same sort of kid-in-a-candy-store synth-pop as Passion Pit, the burgeoning Milwaukee quartet Faux Fir recorded its debut EP this year with Decibully’s Ryan Weber. Spring-loaded with bright keyboards, grinding bass and more

Dec 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Tears fill his eyes as he recalls the horrific events of this year. In May, Terry Cullen, a recognized reptilian conservationist, was branded with 12 counts of animal mistreatment, two counts of sexual assault and one count of false impriso... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

After graduating from Minneapolis College of Fine Art and Design in 1995, musician Mark Mallman immediately dove into a puzzling array of projects in the Twin Cities circuit. As a glam-rock-leaning songwriter, he spent half a decade more

Aug 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

When in the mood for veal, one restaurant always comes to mind: Caterina’s Ristorante (9104 W. Oklahoma Ave.). Entrees include chicken, steak, lamb, pork and seafood, but the prime attraction remains the veal, which is offered in six differ... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

In the aftermath of the tragedy at O’Donnell Park in June, questions are being raised about the county’s stewardship of its properties.Funds were cut out of two recent budgets for routine building inspections. And despite lawsuits over the ... more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

Peter C. Muir explores a little understoodchapter of this story in Long Lost Blues:Popul Long Lost Blues:Popular Blues in America,1850-1920 ,Books more

Jan 18, 2010 12:00 AM Books

