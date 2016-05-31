RSS

Paintings

landmarksgallery.jpg.jpe

Landmarks Gallery &Restoration (231 N. 76th St.) is marking its 50thanniversary and to celebrate, they are putting their inventory on sale.Included in this birthday celebration are oil paintings from Latin America,Italy, France, Germany.. more

May 31, 2016 2:32 PM Around MKE

artpre.jpg.jpe

Two internationally known women artists inaugurate the Racine Art Museum’s (441 Main Street, Racine) 2013 celebration of its 10th anniversary. “Karen Gunderson: Reflective” and “Barbara Sorensen: Elemental,” a pair of more

Jan 21, 2013 2:38 PM Visual Arts

art_rev.jpg.jpe

Take all of the good/bad girls you’ve encountered in the world—the barely ripe Lolitas, the wet-lipped runway models, the girl who trod on a loaf and, of course, the one who kissed a frog. Sprinkle with flocking and more

Jan 20, 2013 5:37 PM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

Greymatter is a keenly intelligent place and does not rely on sprawling exhibitions to make a statement. It simply can't, as it is one of the smallest art galleries in the city. With the curatorial acumen of directors more

Dec 10, 2012 5:17 PM Visual Arts

artreview_redline.jpg.jpe

Fahimeh Vahdat has described herself as, "as an Iranian-American Baha’i woman and artist living in exile,” adding that her word “addresses the experience of ‘in-betweenness’, as Eastern and Western ways of living merge and separate.” ... more

Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Visual Arts

It goes without saying that the NBC drama The Event and the upcoming mega-budget action film Skyline come from a long-line of similar stories that stretch back a great many years. Possibly pre-dating the earliest science fiction, the alien invas.. more

Nov 6, 2010 12:33 PM Theater

blogimage12819.jpe

In rap music, first impressions count. From Nas to Jay-Z, The Notorious B.I.G. to Eminem, many of the genre’s giants arrived with perfectly realized debut albums, instant classics that remain the foundation of their legacies. Especially in ... more

Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage5499.jpe

The Roots rose to prominence in the late ’90s by offering an organic alternative to the sample-heavy Puff Daddy hits of the time, but on their ninth studio album, How I Got Over, out today, they’re the ones doing the lazy sampling, reconstituting .. more

Jun 22, 2010 6:31 PM On Music

blogimage6024.jpe

,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2968.jpe

The crowd at Haley Bonar's acoustic performance this afternoon at the SXSW convention center watched the performer the same way they would an animal in a zoo, from a distance. Many chatted over her songs, like she was just another busker in a cof.. more

Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage5499.jpe

Though it deals with lofty issues of race, Alice Childress’ debut play, 1955’s Trouble In Mind ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

The annual Mexican festival Dia de los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead," celebrates the eternal cycles of life and death, often with colorful processionals and parties. Latino Arts Inc.,Art more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage47.jpe

  Love hurts in Marquez’s novel. It can injure the lover and the beloved. Love in the Time of Cholera ,Film clips more

Nov 19, 2007 12:00 AM Film Clips 4 Comments

Just got invited to join the Facebook Group Bring Back Seth McClung! more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES