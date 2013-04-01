RSS

Palermo Villa

Palermo Villa was an East Side mainstay for pizza for more than 30 years, but last year owner Kathleen Mirenda sold the business to her brother, Dean Cannestra, and his niece, Tina Conley more

Apr 1, 2013 4:46 PM Dining Preview

The long-simmering stalemate between pizza maker Palermo Villa and its disaffected workers may be coming to an end—or not.Last month, an investigation led by the regional director of the National Labor Relations Board more

Dec 5, 2012 2:59 PM News Features

Milwaukee restaurateur and chef Dean Cannestra, owner of Nessun Dorma and Libiamo restaurants, insists that the secret to a good marinara sauce is “sweetness.” Cannestra prefers to cook his tomatoes for a shorter period of time, in order... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

