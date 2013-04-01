Palermo Villa
Filling Palermo Villa’s Spot
Palermo Villa was an East Side mainstay for pizza for more than 30 years, but last year owner Kathleen Mirenda sold the business to her brother, Dean Cannestra, and his niece, Tina Conley more
Apr 1, 2013 4:46 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Will the Palermo Villa Pizza Impasse End Soon?
The long-simmering stalemate between pizza maker Palermo Villa and its disaffected workers may be coming to an end—or not.Last month, an investigation led by the regional director of the National Labor Relations Board more
Dec 5, 2012 2:59 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
For Dean Cannestra, Cooking Is in the Genes
Milwaukee restaurateur and chef Dean Cannestra, owner of Nessun Dorma and Libiamo restaurants, insists that the secret to a good marinara sauce is “sweetness.” Cannestra prefers to cook his tomatoes for a shorter period of time, in order... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Emily Patti Off the Cuff