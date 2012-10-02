RSS
Palestine
The Flat
Although the Israeli documentary The Flat explores the shadows cast by the Holocaust over survivors, perpetrators and their descendants, it’s also an essay with universal significance on memory... more
Oct 2, 2012 1:36 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Arab Uprising: The Unfinished Revolutions of the New Middle East (PublicAffairs), by Marc Lynch
History seldom repeats itself but often offers a guide to what might happen next. Given the media's general incomprehension over the “Arab Spring,” the analysis by Marc Lynch, director of George Washington University's Institute for more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
No End In Sight
George W. Bush’s fumbled war in Iraq has prompted no shortage of critical documentar No End In Sight ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!