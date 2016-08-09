RSS

Palmer Shah

uglybrothers.jpg.jpe

Photo by Jessi Paetzke

Although winter’s grip casts a long shadow over Ugly Brothers’ debut full-length, it can’t suppress the band’s sense of joy. more

Aug 9, 2016 3:54 PM Music Feature

localmusic_airokwil_photobypjmoody.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Pj Moody

Airo Kwil’s debut full length plays like hip-hop, but it has the feel and texture of an indie-rock album. more

Apr 14, 2015 7:09 PM Local Music

failure.jpg.jpe

Failure, Future, The Championship and more! more

May 21, 2014 4:49 PM This Week in Milwaukee

localmusic.jpg.jpe

With acts like Space Raft, Collections of Colonies of Bees, Holy Shit!, Mortgage Freeman and countless others of the ilk spread thick throughout the music scene, Milwaukee has no shortage of bands with random, lighthearted names with no rea... more

Sep 25, 2013 12:14 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES