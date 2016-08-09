Palmer Shah
Ugly Brothers Perform with Spirit
Although winter’s grip casts a long shadow over Ugly Brothers’ debut full-length, it can’t suppress the band’s sense of joy. more
Aug 9, 2016 3:54 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Rapper Airo Kwil Presents ‘A Study in Paradox’
Airo Kwil’s debut full length plays like hip-hop, but it has the feel and texture of an indie-rock album. more
Apr 14, 2015 7:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: May 22-28
Failure, Future, The Championship and more! more
May 21, 2014 4:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Ugly Brothers’ Expansive Folk Grows Ever Prettier
With acts like Space Raft, Collections of Colonies of Bees, Holy Shit!, Mortgage Freeman and countless others of the ilk spread thick throughout the music scene, Milwaukee has no shortage of bands with random, lighthearted names with no rea... more
Sep 25, 2013 12:14 AM Tyler Maas Local Music