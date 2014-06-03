The Pan
Serving Delightful Dinners
Though café is part of its name, Zak’s Café is also a full-service restaurant/bar and a hidden treasure when it comes to evening dining. This two-story venue is cozy and welcoming, with mahogany and green hues back-dropped by Cream City Bri... more
Jun 3, 2014 12:34 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
New Songs and Album Details from Maritime and The Goodnight Loving
Another month, another Milwaukee band signed to a respected album label. This time the good news comes from Maritime, who this week announced that they have signed with the Los Angeles label Dangerbird Records, home to artists like Silversun Picku.. more
Apr 28, 2010 6:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cheap Trick @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino
Thanks to Cheap Trick, power-pop rock will forever live on. And based on last week's three-night stand at Potawatomi Bingo Casino, the boys are not only living on, they're full of the same high-lev,Concert Reviews more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Concert Reviews