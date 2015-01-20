Panalure
Panalure Share Dark Tales on ‘The Bones’
Milwaukee’s Panalure fill their debut album with stories about violence, regrets and sins of the flesh. more
Jan 20, 2015 9:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Panalure and Ex Fabula at Anodyne
Milwaukee-based Folky Bluesy Jazz pop group Panalure is putting out a new album. The music has a delicious melancholy about it. Some of the lyrics might not seem entirely out of place in goth rock or death metal, but Panalure’s stuff has a much mo.. more
Jan 11, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
