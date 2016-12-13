Panic At The Disco
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 15-21
Harry Potter gets the orchestral treatment while a new Milwaukee super group makes its live debut. more
Dec 13, 2016 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: July 7-13
Summerfest saved some of its best for last. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Weezer and Panic! At The Disco Will Co-Headline the Marcus Amphitheater
Weezer's coming back to Milwaukee. After headlining one of the night of FM 102.1's Big Snow Show holiday concerts at the Rave last month, the band revealed today they'll swing back through Milwaukee as part of their 40+ co-headlining tour with emo.. more
Jan 15, 2016 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 10-16
Weezer, Of Monsters and Men and Panic! At The Disco each headline one of FM 102.1’s three Big Snow Show concerts at the Rave. more
Dec 8, 2015 8:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Stevie Ray Vaughan
Well before his 1990 death, when his helicopter crashed after playing Alpine Valley, Stevie Ray Vaughan had become blues-rock’s great white hope. The Austin-based guitarist was inspired by fiery blues-steeped players such as Buddy Guy, Jimi... more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Blink-182 w/ Fall Out Boy @ The Marcus Amphitheater, August 4
Good news for those who missed Fall Out Boy at their sold-out show at the Rave this month, not to mention those who missed Blink-182 period during the pop-punk band's long hiatus: Blink-182's summer reunion tour will take the band through Milwauke.. more
May 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Snapdragon Fest
Milwaukee’s DIY emo/punk record label Snapdragon Records struck gold when they signed rising stars A Farewell Rescue, a Pennsylvania band beginning to make a national name for themselves thanks to the,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Panic! at the Disco
Teenagers plucked from the vine by a major label, in 2005 the artists formerly known as P A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
“Rock ’n’ Roll is in a Pretty Dire State...
In advance of their Sunday concert at the Rave, Panic at the Disco’s guitarist, ly A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 22, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature