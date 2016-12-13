RSS

Panic At The Disco

Harry Potter gets the orchestral treatment while a new Milwaukee super group makes its live debut. more

Dec 13, 2016 2:45 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Summerfest saved some of its best for last. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:54 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Weezer

Weezer's coming back to Milwaukee. After headlining one of the night of FM 102.1's Big Snow Show holiday concerts at the Rave last month, the band revealed today they'll swing back through Milwaukee as part of their 40+ co-headlining tour with emo.. more

Jan 15, 2016 3:00 PM On Music

Photo by Todd Rosenberg

Weezer, Of Monsters and Men and Panic! At The Disco each headline one of FM 102.1’s three Big Snow Show concerts at the Rave. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:58 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Well before his 1990 death, when his helicopter crashed after playing Alpine Valley, Stevie Ray Vaughan had become blues-rock’s great white hope. The Austin-based guitarist was inspired by fiery blues-steeped players such as Buddy Guy, Jimi... more

Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Good news for those who missed Fall Out Boy at their sold-out show at the Rave this month, not to mention those who missed Blink-182 period during the pop-punk band's long hiatus: Blink-182's summer reunion tour will take the band through Milwauke.. more

May 20, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Milwaukee’s DIY emo/punk record label Snapdragon Records struck gold when they signed rising stars A Farewell Rescue, a Pennsylvania band beginning to make a national name for themselves thanks to the,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Teenagers plucked from the vine by a major label, in 2005 the artists formerly known as P A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In advance of their Sunday concert at the Rave, Panic at the Disco’s guitarist, ly A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 22, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

