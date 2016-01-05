RSS

Panic At The Drag Show

The mission of The Prince Groom is probably one of the most culturally significant missions imaginable. The performance looks to: “break down gender stereotypes especially those that perpetuate violence as inherent to masculinity .” So mu.. more

Jan 5, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

It’s a variety show exploring the nature of masculinity. From the outside it all looks so bewildering. The text promoting the event describes it as an opportunity to, “discover the mysteries of masculine wiles at the beautiful Hot Water Wher.. more

Jul 31, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage12361.jpe

The name Lucky’s Euro Deli (1480 S. 84th St., inside Lucky Mini Mart) offers little clue as to what is inside. Likewise for Lucky’s modest storefront exterior in a West Allis strip mall. The sign in the window, however, clues you in with an... more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage11891.jpe

The Internet, with its blogs, comment boards and chat rooms, is giving voice to what was once a marginalized subspecies of moviegoer: a fringe community of fanboys (and girls) who spent their adolescence renting every horror movie at the lo... more

Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES