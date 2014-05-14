Panini
Washington Park's Bus Stop Coffee Shop
In 2013, Pat Gleason and his wife Jeanette opened Bus Stop Coffee Shop (4424 W. Lisbon Ave.), a homey café in a historic building offering fresh bakery made daily in house, delicious Stone Creek Coffee and Rishi Tea, and some of the best ho... more
May 14, 2014 1:51 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
The Rustico Alternative
Zarletti is one of the top Italian restaurants in Milwaukee. It’s also among the priciest. However, there is an alternative: Zarletti’s sister restaurant, Rustico, in the Third more
Jun 18, 2013 10:32 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Soup's On at Simmer Truck
It's only been a few years since Milwaukee discovered the joys of food truck dining. Downtown, at festivals and farmer's markets, the variety of mobile food options continues to expand. Demand for these popular vendors is more
May 6, 2013 5:08 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
New at the Public Market
Nehring’s Family Market is the latest addition to the Milwaukee Public Market, replacing the relatively short-lived Rupena’s. This ambitious project packing a lot of variety into a small area is owned by John and Anne Nehring, more
Dec 7, 2012 4:05 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Riverwest Welcomes Scardina Specialties
Peter and Maria Scardina recently opened Scardina Specialties (822 E. Chambers St.), a small deli in Riverwest. It is located in the building that was the original home of the Lakefront Brewery. Display cases are filled with a selection of... more
Sep 12, 2012 2:28 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview