Panthers

Photos courtesy Cody Two Bears

A Standing Rock Sioux, Jaye Two Bears will become the first reservation-bred Native American to play for UWM’s women’s basketball team. more

Sep 4, 2015 8:00 AM More Sports

While the city waits to hear about the future of a possible replacement for the BMO Harris Bradley Center, today came word of a big change at the city's other major downtown arena. The U.S. Cellular Arena will now be known as the UW-Milwaukee Pant.. more

Jun 27, 2014 7:20 PM Around MKE

In a rather surprising move, the UWM Panthers have announced that they are moving their men's basketball games back to campus. They will now be played in the Klotsche Center.It was long thought this wouldn't be possible, as the Horizon League req.. more

Jun 27, 2012 3:42 AM More Sports

This article from the JS says that included in the $87,000 study about whether or not UW-Milwaukee should add football is that they're also considering adding men's and women's ice hockey.The same sentence mentions lacrosse and rugby, but for som.. more

Nov 3, 2011 2:27 AM More Sports

Artie: Hey, did you see the new athletic director at UW-Milwaukee mentioned the possibility of bringing football back to the school? Frank: Yeah, the Panthers haven't been gridders since 1974, but the AD, Rick Costello, told Michael Hunt o... more

Jun 9, 2011 12:00 AM More Sports

From its crudely Photoshopped cover to its incessant DJ Holiday drops and erratic sound levels, Gucci Mane’s Burrrprint(2) HD is unmistakably a mixtapelittle distinguished%uFFFDfrom the half dozen or so the rapper offered for free last yearbut War.. more

Apr 17, 2010 4:02 PM On Music

Transit advocates should be applauded for their tireless support of legislation that would allow interim regional transit authorities (RTAs) to be launched throughout the state. That move would foster reliable mass transit systems in commun... more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

Tom Lehrer’s wry yet ironically reasonable sounding voice is familiar to any relatively hip person roughly 50 and up. Disc one of The Tom Lehrer Collection (released by Shout! Factory on April 13) includes is a best-of album by the piano-playing.. more

Apr 1, 2010 1:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

Rapper Signif splits her time between New York and her native Milwaukee, and her music bears the stamp of both cities, blending classic New York hip-hop à la Gang Starr with smooth, Midwestern soul-rap. This year, she released her debut album, The.. more

Mar 31, 2010 2:57 PM On Music

The Milwaukee Rep this week opens its production of Happy Now? from British playwright Lucinda Coxon. The comedy, which opened in a small studio space on the other side of the Atlantic just last year, focuses a sharp satirical perspective o... more

Oct 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Withfew windows facing the street and an entryway comprised of heavy woodendoors, the exterior of El Fuego resembles an oversized Spanish Colonialhacienda. Inside,however, things change dramatically.,None more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 32 Comments

The UWM Panthers basketball team takes on Cleveland State tonight with a 7 p.m. game at the U.S. Cellular Arena.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Panthers return to the U.S. Cellular Arena tonight for a 7 p.m. home game that finds the UWM men’s basketball team taking on SIU-Edwardsville. As always, a package that includes four tickets, four,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It’s an inter-state basketball showdown tonight when the UWM Panthers take on the UW-Green Bay Phoenix at an 8 p.m. home game at the U.S. Cellular Arena.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I haven't been blogging on the Packers much lately because I've been struggling to find something - anything - to say about the disappointment this team has levied on their fans, but thus far I've come up empty. Tallying 16 more minutes of possess.. more

Dec 1, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

If you owned your own radio station what would you play and what would you not play. more

Jun 16, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

Sports fans, are you tired of sports shows and channels condescending you? So is Will Leitch, the sports writer who went on to start the popular independent sports blog Deadspin.com, a site that examines sports with a sense of humor but without a... more

May 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

If Prince's last-minute addition to the Coachella line-up was a desperate attempt by the event organizers to lend buzz to their festival's fairly indistinguishable line-up, they succeeded. The music blogosphere quickly lit up with accounts of how.. more

Apr 28, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

March 16, 2008 2p Bus Stop ,This Week in Milwaukee Sports more

Mar 10, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

The UW-Milwaukee Panthers face off against the Valparaiso Crusaders tonight at an 8 p.m. Oscar Nominated Short Films ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

