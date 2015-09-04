Panthers
Playing The Field: Jaye Two Bears
A Standing Rock Sioux, Jaye Two Bears will become the first reservation-bred Native American to play for UWM’s women’s basketball team. more
Sep 4, 2015 8:00 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
The U.S. Cellular Arena is Now the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
While the city waits to hear about the future of a possible replacement for the BMO Harris Bradley Center, today came word of a big change at the city's other major downtown arena. The U.S. Cellular Arena will now be known as the UW-Milwaukee Pant.. more
Jun 27, 2014 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
UWM moving men's basketball games back to campus
In a rather surprising move, the UWM Panthers have announced that they are moving their men's basketball games back to campus. They will now be played in the Klotsche Center.It was long thought this wouldn't be possible, as the Horizon League req.. more
Jun 27, 2012 3:42 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
UWM looking to add ice hockey?
This article from the JS says that included in the $87,000 study about whether or not UW-Milwaukee should add football is that they're also considering adding men's and women's ice hockey.The same sentence mentions lacrosse and rugby, but for som.. more
Nov 3, 2011 2:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
What If the Buckeye Stopped Here?
Artie: Hey, did you see the new athletic director at UW-Milwaukee mentioned the possibility of bringing football back to the school? Frank: Yeah, the Panthers haven't been gridders since 1974, but the AD, Rick Costello, told Michael Hunt o... more
Jun 9, 2011 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
A Gucci Mane Mixtape, Sold at Major Department Stores
From its crudely Photoshopped cover to its incessant DJ Holiday drops and erratic sound levels, Gucci Mane’s Burrrprint(2) HD is unmistakably a mixtapelittle distinguished%uFFFDfrom the half dozen or so the rapper offered for free last yearbut War.. more
Apr 17, 2010 4:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Issue of the Week:Saving Mass Transit
Transit advocates should be applauded for their tireless support of legislation that would allow interim regional transit authorities (RTAs) to be launched throughout the state. That move would foster reliable mass transit systems in commun... more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Tom Lehrer Collection
Tom Lehrer’s wry yet ironically reasonable sounding voice is familiar to any relatively hip person roughly 50 and up. Disc one of The Tom Lehrer Collection (released by Shout! Factory on April 13) includes is a best-of album by the piano-playing.. more
Apr 1, 2010 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Q&A With Milwaukee/New York Rapper Signif
Rapper Signif splits her time between New York and her native Milwaukee, and her music bears the stamp of both cities, blending classic New York hip-hop à la Gang Starr with smooth, Midwestern soul-rap. This year, she released her debut album, The.. more
Mar 31, 2010 2:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Happy Now?
The Milwaukee Rep this week opens its production of Happy Now? from British playwright Lucinda Coxon. The comedy, which opened in a small studio space on the other side of the Atlantic just last year, focuses a sharp satirical perspective o... more
Oct 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
El Fuego Mexican Restaurant Delights with Food, Decor
Withfew windows facing the street and an entryway comprised of heavy woodendoors, the exterior of El Fuego resembles an oversized Spanish Colonialhacienda. Inside,however, things change dramatically.,None more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 32 Comments
Panthers vs. Cleveland State
The UWM Panthers basketball team takes on Cleveland State tonight with a 7 p.m. game at the U.S. Cellular Arena.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Panthers vs. SIU-Edwardsville
The Panthers return to the U.S. Cellular Arena tonight for a 7 p.m. home game that finds the UWM men’s basketball team taking on SIU-Edwardsville. As always, a package that includes four tickets, four,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Panthers vs. UW-Green Bay Phoenix
It’s an inter-state basketball showdown tonight when the UWM Panthers take on the UW-Green Bay Phoenix at an 8 p.m. home game at the U.S. Cellular Arena.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Packers leave me speechless
I haven't been blogging on the Packers much lately because I've been struggling to find something - anything - to say about the disappointment this team has levied on their fans, but thus far I've come up empty. Tallying 16 more minutes of possess.. more
Dec 1, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Jun 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Will Leitch
Sports fans, are you tired of sports shows and channels condescending you? So is Will Leitch, the sports writer who went on to start the popular independent sports blog Deadspin.com, a site that examines sports with a sense of humor but without a... more
May 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Prince Makes Me Wish I'd Gone to Coachella
If Prince's last-minute addition to the Coachella line-up was a desperate attempt by the event organizers to lend buzz to their festival's fairly indistinguishable line-up, they succeeded. The music blogosphere quickly lit up with accounts of how.. more
Apr 28, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
March 10 - March 16
March 16, 2008 2p Bus Stop ,This Week in Milwaukee Sports more
Mar 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports 1 Comments
Panthers vs. Crusaders
The UW-Milwaukee Panthers face off against the Valparaiso Crusaders tonight at an 8 p.m. Oscar Nominated Short Films ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments