Papa Roach

The rumors are true. After weeks of speculation, The Rolling Stones confirmed this morning that they will play Summerfest on Tuesday, June 23 at the Marcus Amphitheater as part of their 15-date "Zip Code" tour of North America. With a capacity of .. more

Mar 31, 2015 1:00 PM On Music

twim_ghosthunters.jpg.jpe

Chris Tucker and the Ghost Hunters appear at big theaters, while the Cocoon Room hosts the inaugural Riverwest FemFest. more

Jan 20, 2015 10:32 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage11399.jpe

Papa Roach were among the first to jump ship when rap-inflected nu metal began to fall out of fashion. On their 2006 album, The Paramour Sessions , they filled the voice left by rap with a little bit of everything: alterna-pop, emo more

Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

