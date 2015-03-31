Papa Roach
The Rolling Stones Will Open Summerfest
The rumors are true. After weeks of speculation, The Rolling Stones confirmed this morning that they will play Summerfest on Tuesday, June 23 at the Marcus Amphitheater as part of their 15-date "Zip Code" tour of North America. With a capacity of .. more
Mar 31, 2015 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan 22-28
Chris Tucker and the Ghost Hunters appear at big theaters, while the Cocoon Room hosts the inaugural Riverwest FemFest. more
Jan 20, 2015 10:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Papa Roach were among the first to jump ship when rap-inflected nu metal began to fall out of fashion. On their 2006 album, The Paramour Sessions , they filled the voice left by rap with a little bit of everything: alterna-pop, emo more
Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee