The Jungle In Racine
Rudyard Kipling’s original Jungle Book is over 115 years old. The classic collection of tales has inspired numerous film and stage adaptations over the years. Recent notable adaptations have included an art rock adaptation, a dance theatre pie.. more
Dec 25, 2010
Winter In Late Fall At UWM
There’s just so much white on UWM’s main stage. Sandra J. Strawn’s set is a big, gauzy winter affair with long, tattered white sheets. It may have been a bit cold last night, but the set made it feel substantially colder. I was there for UWM’s pr.. more
Oct 28, 2010
The Jonas Brothers, Incorrigible
Jul 10, 2009
Old, Familiar Places
After 21 years of Gallery Nights, many of us gravitate toward a favorite gallery, eatery or city street to stroll for the evening. This spring, April 17-18, several familiar standards say goodbye or reappear in new locations. On Friday, Ap... more
Apr 15, 2009
Paper Boat Boutique and Gallery to Close
The text of the e-mail is below:Dearest patrons of Paper Boat,As of May 31st Paper Bo Dearest patrons of Paper Boat,As of May 31st Paper Boat Boutique & Gallery will be closi,None more
Mar 28, 2009
Badger Men's Hockey takes Third in WCHA
After an absolutely awful few weeks of the season, the Badger men endedon a spectacular high note, beating McNaughton cup winners North DakotaSaturday. Derek Stepan scored two short-handed goals in one penaltykill (and had more than one chance .. more
Mar 10, 2009
Obsessive Consumption
Overwhelmed by the consumer culture around her, Mississippi artist Kate Bingaman started Obsessive Consumption, a series of artwork and a corresponding Web site (,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 6, 2008
"Sunset Scavenger"
Today is the final day that the Paper Boat Boutique and Gallery hosts the wall-based art Donkey ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 30, 2008
"Sunset Scavenger"
Jul 28, 2008
"Sunset Scavenger"
Through the end of the month, the Paper Boat Boutique and Gallery hosts the wall-based art of San Francisco artist/photographer/filmmaker Bill Daniel. Included in this latest exhibition, “Sunset Scav,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 14, 2008
The Works of Catherine Ryan
Through June, the Paper Boat Boutique and Gallery will be featuring the work of San Francisco artist Catherine Ryan. She creates imaginative charcoal and acrylic pieces that combine incongruous images of n,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 23, 2008
Friends of Art
TheMilwaukee artcommunity showcases the 46th annual LakefrontFestival of Arts th 1000Cranes ,Art more
Jun 20, 2008
The work of Catherine Ryan
Jun 12, 2008
Sky High Celebrates 20 Years
Somewhat amazingly, Sky High, the modern-looking skateboard shop adorning a pleasant but ShepherdExpress ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 24, 2008
Sky High Celebrates 20 Years
Mar 1, 2008
Chris Crites
Chris Crites has branded himself as the Bag Painter, and it’s easy enough to see why I’m Not There ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 4, 2008
"Tucker Neath The Covers"
The Paper Boat Boutique and Gallery debuts its latest exhibit thisweekend, "Tucker N after ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 6, 2008