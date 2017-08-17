Paper Holland
This Year’s Milwaukee Fringe Festival Will Kick Off with Special Hear Here Presents at Company Brewing
Milwaukee Fringe Festival will kick off its second year with a special edition of thepopular live music series Hear Here Presents at Riverwest’s CompanyBrewing on Friday, Aug.25.Paper Holland,who recently released the video for “Jazz, x.. more
Aug 17, 2017 9:34 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Tim Higgins Gives Paper Holland an Unwelcome Makeover in Their "Jazz" Video
Plucky Milwaukee indie-rockers Paper Holland are hard at work on their next album—details coming soon on that one—but in the meantime they’ve shared a video for a standout track from their breezy 2016 EP FastFood. The band’s “Jazz" video stars.. more
Aug 16, 2017 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Silver City Studios Lets Milwaukee Bands Record on the Cheap
Inspired by Madison’s Smart Studios, three Milwaukee musicians started their own studio, with an emphasis on affordability. more
Aug 8, 2017 3:15 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
Midwest Musicians Resist Trump with the 'Unpresidented' Protest Compilation
More than two dozen bands from Milwaukee and beyond contributed to the fiery anti-Trump compilation, Unpresidented. more
May 23, 2017 2:51 PM Shaye Graves Local Music
Antler House Lay It On The Line
After a folky debut, Antler House’s new album “Across the Waves” captures the trio’s wilder, louder side. more
Apr 26, 2016 4:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Influenced: Paper Holland's Andy Kosanke on the Sonic Bliss of The Cure
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. Milwaukee’s Paper Holland came seemingly out of nowhere last ye,Music Feature more
Apr 25, 2014 10:54 AM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
East Side Music Tour @ Brady Street
Even winter has its “dog days,” and Milwaukee is in the slushy thick of them. Annoyingly low temperatures, mediocre pro basketball and a slow trickle of live music make these late-winter mon,None more
Mar 4, 2013 11:00 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Paper Holland’s Long-in-the-Making Debut
Most students go through college faster than it took Milwaukee’s Paper Holland to finish their debut full-length, Happy Belated. In fact, the recording process resembled something like an education for the band. more
Dec 30, 2012 8:28 PM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
WWE Raw
The highlight of tonight’s WWE Raw smackdown, the first to be broadcast live from Milwaukee in three years, is a tag-team match that pits John Cena and Randy Orton against The Miz and CM Punk. Other bouts will feature wrestlers Sheamus, Mar... more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Big Boys
Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys . Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s offic more
Feb 6, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee