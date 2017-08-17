RSS

Paper Holland

Milwaukee Fringe Festival will kick off its second year with a special edition of thepopular live music series Hear Here Presents at Riverwest’s CompanyBrewing on Friday, Aug.25.Paper Holland,who recently released the video for “Jazz, x.. more

Aug 17, 2017 9:34 PM Around MKE

Plucky Milwaukee indie-rockers Paper Holland are hard at work on their next album—details coming soon on that one—but in the meantime they’ve shared a video for a standout track from their breezy 2016 EP FastFood. The band’s “Jazz" video stars.. more

Aug 16, 2017 4:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Josh Evert

Inspired by Madison’s Smart Studios, three Milwaukee musicians started their own studio, with an emphasis on affordability. more

Aug 8, 2017 3:15 PM Local Music

More than two dozen bands from Milwaukee and beyond contributed to the fiery anti-Trump compilation, Unpresidented. more

May 23, 2017 2:51 PM Local Music

After a folky debut, Antler House’s new album “Across the Waves” captures the trio’s wilder, louder side. more

Apr 26, 2016 4:22 PM Local Music

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. Milwaukee’s Paper Holland came seemingly out of nowhere last ye,Music Feature more

Apr 25, 2014 10:54 AM Music Feature

 Even winter has its “dog days,” and Milwaukee is in the slushy thick of them. Annoyingly low temperatures, mediocre pro basketball and a slow trickle of live music make these late-winter mon,None more

Mar 4, 2013 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

Most students go through college faster than it took Milwaukee’s Paper Holland to finish their debut full-length, Happy Belated. In fact, the recording process resembled something like an education for the band. more

Dec 30, 2012 8:28 PM Music Feature

