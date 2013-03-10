RSS

Paradise Lost: The Child Murders

The local media called it “the break the police were waiting for.” In 1993, three teenagers were arrested for the murder and sexual violation of three eight-year old boys, their bodies fished from a trickling creek in West more

Mar 10, 2013 9:12 PM Film Reviews

 “ParadiseLost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills” is a rarity—a documentary filmwith a demonstrable effect on events. The 1996 HBO special brought nationalawareness to the “West Memphis 3,” a trio of Arkansas teenagers convic.. more

Nov 16, 2012 1:51 PM I Hate Hollywood

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

