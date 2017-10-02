Paramore
Paramore, Walk The Moon, Foster The People and Phoenix to Headline FM 102.1's Big Snow Shows
Concert scheduled for Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 @ The Rave more
Oct 2, 2017 8:33 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Boxcutter Copes Through Pop-Punk
Boxcutter looks to Green Day, Brand New and Taking Back Sunday on the project’s openly reverential Stuck EP. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Fall Out Boy’s Fortuitous Second Chance
Taking musical chances may have backfired on 2009’s Folie à Deux, but it paid off on Fall Out Boy’s reunion effort. more
Dec 9, 2014 7:30 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Fall Out Boy and Paramore Will Co-Headline the Marcus Amphitheater
Summerfest's latest Marcus Amphitheater announcement is a two-fer: Fall Out Boy and Paramore will co-headline the stage on Saturday, July 5 as part of their "Monumentour," the festival announced today. Both emo acts are coming off of 2013 albums t.. more
Feb 24, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pfister Artist Katie Musolff
In 2004, Milwaukee’s Katie Musolff graduated from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) with a BFA in painting. Today, Musolff is making quite a name for herself. Speaking of her name, the young, well-known more
Mar 2, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Off the Cuff
Paramore's Better Brand of Modern Rock
A guilty pleasure that grows less guilty and more pleasurable with each album, Paramore packs all the thrills of their male-fronted emo-rock peers, but leaves behind none of the slimy residue. The group’s latest, Brand New Eyes, out today, is thei.. more
Sep 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Boys (9-12)
,Holiday Gift Guide-b more
Nov 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Contests: Holidays
Slightly Stoopid
The jammy, dubby, sample-laden reggae-punk of Slightly Stoopid caught the ear of Sublime’s Bradley Nowell, who signed the band while they were still in high school. Since Nowell’s death, the Cal,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Underoath
Underoath’s latest album, Lost in the Sound of Separation arrived amid a slew of pos Lost in the Sound of Separation ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
A Low-Stress Evening with the Gin Blossoms
This blog is going to be dark for the next week while we focus our efforts on covering Summerfest for ExpressMilwaukee’s Summerfest section. That’s where you’ll find concert reviews, photos and the like, but while I’m posting here, I may as well i.. more
Jul 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Summerfest 10 p.m. Headliners
Separating themselves from legions of other Warped Tour/Alternative Press-approved pop-punkers, Paramore is fronted by spunky starlet Hayley Williams, a 19-year-old who is, refreshingly, like a real 19-year-old. The group’s charmingly overproduce... more
Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
"Impressions, Prototypes & Impastos"
Through April 27, the Katie Gingrass gallery in the Third Ward spotlights the medium-span Enchanted April ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
My Not-Quite-Favorite Albums of 2009
Tomorrow I'll post my best of the year list, and then this blog will spend the rest of the year highlighting some of my favorite, overlooked albums of the decadethe ones that have been mostly ignored by other decade-end recapsbut first I'd like to.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
You Know That I Could Use Somebody (To Cover "Use Somebody")
It turns out that once you get past the unmistakable stink of Right Guard and Wild Turkey that Kings of Leon leave behind on everything they touch, the group's mega-hit "Use Somebody" is actually a pretty great song; the track is quickly emerging .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music