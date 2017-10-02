RSS

Paramore

paramorelindseybyrnes.jpg

Paramore - Photo credit: Lindsey Byrnes

Concert scheduled for Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 @ The Rave more

Oct 2, 2017 8:33 AM On Music

localmusic_boxcutter.jpg.jpe

Boxcutter looks to Green Day, Brand New and Taking Back Sunday on the project’s openly reverential Stuck EP. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:04 PM Local Music

musicgateway_falloutboy_jackedinger.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Jack Edinger

Taking musical chances may have backfired on 2009’s Folie à Deux, but it paid off on Fall Out Boy’s reunion effort. more

Dec 9, 2014 7:30 PM Music Feature

fall out boy paramore.jpg.jpe

Summerfest's latest Marcus Amphitheater announcement is a two-fer: Fall Out Boy and Paramore will co-headline the stage on Saturday, July 5 as part of their "Monumentour," the festival announced today. Both emo acts are coming off of 2013 albums t.. more

Feb 24, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

blogimage10021.jpe

In 2004, Milwaukee’s Katie Musolff graduated from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) with a BFA in painting. Today, Musolff is making quite a name for herself. Speaking of her name, the young, well-known more

Mar 2, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage4363.jpe

A guilty pleasure that grows less guilty and more pleasurable with each album, Paramore packs all the thrills of their male-fronted emo-rock peers, but leaves behind none of the slimy residue. The group’s latest, Brand New Eyes, out today, is thei.. more

Sep 29, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

,Holiday Gift Guide-b more

Nov 27, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays

blogimage4402.jpe

The jammy, dubby, sample-laden reggae-punk of Slightly Stoopid caught the ear of Sublime’s Bradley Nowell, who signed the band while they were still in high school. Since Nowell’s death, the Cal,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage4363.jpe

Underoath’s latest album, Lost in the Sound of Separation arrived amid a slew of pos Lost in the Sound of Separation ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

This blog is going to be dark for the next week while we focus our efforts on covering Summerfest for ExpressMilwaukee’s Summerfest section. That’s where you’ll find concert reviews, photos and the like, but while I’m posting here, I may as well i.. more

Jul 1, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2706.jpe

Separating themselves from legions of other Warped Tour/Alternative Press-approved pop-punkers, Paramore is fronted by spunky starlet Hayley Williams, a 19-year-old who is, refreshingly, like a real 19-year-old. The group’s charmingly overproduce... more

Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1230.jpe

Through April 27, the Katie Gingrass gallery in the Third Ward spotlights the medium-span Enchanted April ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4651.jpe

Tomorrow I'll post my best of the year list, and then this blog will spend the rest of the year highlighting some of my favorite, overlooked albums of the decadethe ones that have been mostly ignored by other decade-end recapsbut first I'd like to.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

blogimage4402.jpe

It turns out that once you get past the unmistakable stink of Right Guard and Wild Turkey that Kings of Leon leave behind on everything they touch, the group's mega-hit "Use Somebody" is actually a pretty great song; the track is quickly emerging .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES