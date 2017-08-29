Paramount Blues Festival
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 31–Sept. 6, 2017
How many outdoor festivals can one city cram into a Labor Day weekend? Answer: A lot! more
Aug 29, 2017 1:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 1-7
Any week that brings Lil Yachty to town is a good week. more
Aug 30, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Unveiling of Murals Marks Opening of Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Place
Undeniably, thefight for civil rights has made much progress over the past sixty years. But tragedies such as the death of Dontre Hamilton remind us that thereremains work to be done. At 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, the unveiling of two.. more
Nov 6, 2015 9:08 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 10-16
Penn & Teller bring the magic, Grafton brings the blues, Tosa brings the party and TRUE Skool brings the jams. more
Sep 8, 2015 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Paramount Blues Festival
Grafton, Wis., has had a vivacious blues scene dating back to the village's Depression-era Paramount recording studio, with acts such as Charley Patton and Henry Townsend sent north from Chicago to record here. Townsend himself was... more
Sep 7, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Paramount Blues Festival Celebrates Grafton’s Legacy
Grafton's status as a hub for one of America's greatest musical exports remains rooted in history. It's that connection to the past, nurtured by people who care about maintaining that legacy, which fuels the Paramount Blues Festival, held t... more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music