Paranormal
Immersive Horror Drama
Alchemist Theatre returns to interactive theater this October with Closing Night: A Wicked, Paranormal, Who-Dun-It Experience. Not actually traditional murder mystery dinner theater, the show unfolds in and around the Alchemist Theatre spac... more
Sep 25, 2013 12:46 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Magical Prague
When graduate student Sarah Weston lands a summer job in Prague, she knows she’ll have an adventure, but she is in no way prepared for the fantastical experience that unfolds. Magnus Flyte’s novel, City of Dark Magic, follows more
Jan 10, 2013 11:10 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Marquette vs. University of South Florida
The Marquette Golden Eagles take on rivals the University of South Florida Bulls tonight a Operation:Mindcrime ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments