Paratransit
Setting the Record Straight: Is It Time for Journal Sentinel’s Politifact To Try To Be Fair?
Milwaukee’s transit system’s fares are in the top nationally. That squares with state Sen. Chris Larson’s claim that MCTS’ fares are “among the highest fares in the nation.” more
Dec 29, 2015 9:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Setting the Record Straight
In his slick mailers and TV ads, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele boasts that he hasn’t raised bus fares or cut bus routes since taking office. Abele must be forgetting about the Milwaukeeans who depend on the county’s Paratransit ser... more
Dec 8, 2015 9:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Documents Show Possible Flaws in Abele Administration’s Bus Contract Bidding Process
The Abele administration was set to award a multiyear transit contract worth between $492 million and $820 million to an out-of-state company that received the poorest scores for bus service but more
Jan 15, 2014 2:15 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Bus Management Contract Still in Question
The Dallas-based bus company MV Transportation wants to win the contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) so that it can gain a toehold in the Midwest, a more
Dec 18, 2013 2:01 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee County Moves to Regulate Taxicabs
The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 14-4 to begin working to take over the city’s taxicab regulations, which created a taxicab monopoly and were declared unconstitutional more
Oct 2, 2013 12:58 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Transit Bids Stir Transparency Fears
The bidding process on a three-year contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is less transparent than it has been in the past, said Milwaukee more
Jul 24, 2013 1:32 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features