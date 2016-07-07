RSS

Paris Hilton

The Beastie Boys were among the great tastemakers oftheir time, introducing an entire generation of skateboarders andalternative kids to strains of hip-hop, funk, electro and miscellaneathat they otherwise might never have discovered. One of th.. more

Jul 7, 2016 3:00 PM On Music

concertreview_miked_12_photobymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Maggie Vaughn/Shepherd Express

Mike D is way into dubstep now, but DJing doesn't come naturally to him. At all. more

Jul 7, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

concertreview_parishilton.jpg.jpe

Photos: Maggie Vaughn/Shepherd Express

While Paris Hilton isn't the EDM-debasing abomination that her biggest detractors allege, she's hardly a natural behind the boards. more

Jun 29, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture talk show, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I are joined by WMSE's Matt Schoeffler as we run through a host of bite-sized topics, including two pertaining to Summerfest: This week's big Rolli.. more

Apr 2, 2015 6:15 PM On Music

onmusic_hilton.jpg.jpe

Paris Hilton / Facebook

Mar 26, 2015 4:00 PM On Music 2 Comments

In July, Horatio Toure, 31, was arrested in San Francisco after snatching an iPhone from a woman on the street and riding away on a bicycle. Unknown to him, the woman was conducting a real-time demonstration of global positioning software, ... more

Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage11457.jpe

The Dave Matthews Band responded to the tragic death of saxophonist LeRoi Moore, long a defining part of the group’s sound, with 2009’s Big Whiskey & the GrooGrux King , a stark record that excises any hint of pop gloss from their more

Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11434.jpe

The Offspring are one of the most successful punk bands of all time, largely because they’ve always had an ear for the times. During a period when their California punk peers were rigidly committed to Bad Religion’s playbook, the more

Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES