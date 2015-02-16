From Paris With Love
PressureCast Sixty-Five: The Persecution Of Peter Molyneux
Peter Molyneux has been bending the truth for more than 30 years. Or is he knowingly lying? Plus, we discuss Evolve , the new 3DS, The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D , and Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate !Let us know what you think. Leave us a v.. more
Feb 16, 2015 11:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
TIMsmas 2013 at ComedySportz
The Improvised Musical continues. This coming Thursday, the musical improv show returns for the next in its long-running series. An extended piece of musical theatre is performed on the spot. Musical theatre is kind of a parody of itself to begin.. more
Dec 16, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Music of 2013
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, outgoing A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're celebrating the best Milwaukee music of 2013. We play some of our favorite tracks fro.. more
Dec 12, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
This fourth collaboration between director Martin Scorsese and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, examines the differences between perception and reality. Enigmatic DiCaprio is perfect for the role of US Marshal Teddy Daniels, teamed with rookie Chuc... more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
"From Paris With Love" Promo (2/12)
Come on out to Vnuk's on Friday to get your chance to win a movie pass (good for 2 peopl,Promotions more
Feb 12, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
From Paris With Love
The last time we saw John Travolta, he was the grinning sociopath who hijacked the subway in The Taking of Pelham 123. He continues to burnish his reputation as a cartoon-size bad man in From Paris With Love, this time as a good bad man. As... more
Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews