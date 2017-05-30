Paris
Josephine Baker (SelfMadeHero), by Jose-Luis Bocquet and Catel Muller
The African American performer Josephine Baker led a remarkable life, amply transcribed and pictured in a thick new graphic biography, Josephine Baker, by writer Jose-Luis Bocquet and illustrator Catel Muller. more
May 30, 2017 2:27 PM David Luhrssen Books
In The Sicilian Clan, Alain Delon stars as a cold-blooded killer rescued in Paris by a Sicilian mob family in this 1969 crime thriller. French director Henri Verneuil handled the story with an assured sense of style more
Feb 7, 2017 4:32 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Book Thieves: The Nazi Looting of Europe’s Libraries and the Race to Return a Literary Inheritance (Viking), by Anders Rydell
The Nazis were art thieves on a massive scale. They also stole books. In The Book Thieves: The Nazi Looting of Europe’s Libraries and the Race to Return a Literary Inheritance, Swedish journalist Anders Rydell visits Amsterdam, Paris, Rome ... more
Jan 31, 2017 3:12 PM David Luhrssen Books
UW-Milwaukee Students Set to Compete in Global Adventure Competition
A team of three UW-Milwaukee students has been given theopportunity of a lifetime in the form of an all expenses trip to Europe. Theywill travel from Florence to Paris, with six stops in between.What’s the catch? They will only have cans .. more
Mar 24, 2016 8:39 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Book Review: The Other Paris (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by Luc Sante
With The Other Paris, Luc Sante writes a history of the shadow side of the City of Light—and regrets the success of urban planners, moralizers and busy bodies in driving the shadows away. more
Mar 8, 2016 2:11 PM David Luhrssen Books
Global Climate Agreement In the Works
May 19, 2015 3:10 PM Doug Moss, Roddy Scheer News Features
Murder in Paris
A good sleuth is hard to come by, and intelligent and unpredictable Aimée Leduc prides herself on being one of the best. This Parisian private investigator returns to star in author Cara Black’s new noir mystery Murder Below more
Mar 28, 2013 5:12 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Another Jazz Festival Bites the Dust (For Now, At Least)
Mar 21, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Amour
Amour opens as firemen force the door of a once-elegant Paris apartment, covering their noses against the smell of death. They find one of the occupants, the octogenarian Anne, laid out on her bed, hands folded peacefully more
Jan 28, 2013 12:37 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Thank Heavens for Off the Wall
Gigi is one of those old-fashioned storylines that hearkens back to a time when life was all about class systems and love was all about moving between them (preferably upward). Boy (Gaston) knows girl (Gigi). Boy starts to more
Dec 20, 2012 4:24 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Kati Marton's Remarkable 'Love Story'
After being married to ABC News correspondent Peter Jennings for almost 15 years, Kati Marton met the love of her life in U.S. Ambassador Richard Holbrooke. These stories and more... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Barnett Gallery's 'Paris Art Scene' Holds Treasures
David Barnett Gallery's “Toulouse-Lautrec and the Paris Art Scene” (through Oct. 13) is a must-see exhibition for anyone interested in French political and artistic history. The centerpiece is a rare 1897 portfolio of signed lithographs,... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
A Final Comment on the MAM's Posters of Paris Collection
Aug 16, 2012 4:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Gallery Night Celebrates 25th Anniversary
“Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life,” Pablo Picasso said of the value of aesthetics in society. Milwaukee's Gallery Night and Day embraces this spirit for its 25th anniversary, July 27-28. The quarterly event, which more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
MAM's Must-See 'Posters of Paris'
Today, when we think of street art, we think of graffiti tagged by artists on the run from civil authorities or at odds with landlords who resist having their properties marked with satire or more aggressive forms of visual expression. This... more
Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
Thomas Hart Benton: A Life (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Justin Wolff
Thomas Hart Benton embodied the New Deal aesthetic as solidly as any painter. A public-minded artist who found high ideals in the everyday life of America, his most characteristic works were the murals he painted in public libraries and sta... more
Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Edvard Munch @ Centre Pompidou in Paris
Norwegian painter Edvard Munch might be best known for his painting The Scream, which can be found on numerous museum mementos and pop art novelties. As an artist, he explored pre-abstraction and the internal psychological elements in p.. more
Oct 7, 2011 2:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Not-So-Scary Halloween 2010
No scary tricks, just lots of fun and learning at the annual Not-So-Scary Halloween presented by Sendik’s Food Market! This popular family event includes Treat Stops sponsored by Breadsmith, Cedar Crest Ice Crea,Halloween 2010 more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Girl Who Played With Fire
A nightmare awakens Lisbeth Salander at the start of The Girl Who Played With Fire. Horrific images from the previous episode of the Swedish trilogy that began with The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo—Lisbeth’s rape at the hands of her legal gu... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Paris
Despite the tragicdimension, Paris, the latest film by Cédric Klapisch,is more co When the Cat’s Away ,Film more
Dec 8, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews