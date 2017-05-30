RSS

Paris

josephinebaker.jpg.jpe

The African American performer Josephine Baker led a remarkable life, amply transcribed and pictured in a thick new graphic biography, Josephine Baker, by writer Jose-Luis Bocquet and illustrator Catel Muller. more

May 30, 2017 2:27 PM Books

passagetomars.jpg.jpe

In The Sicilian Clan, Alain Delon stars as a cold-blooded killer rescued in Paris by a Sicilian mob family in this 1969 crime thriller. French director Henri Verneuil handled the story with an assured sense of style more

Feb 7, 2017 4:32 PM Home Movies

bookthieves.jpg.jpe

The Nazis were art thieves on a massive scale. They also stole books. In The Book Thieves: The Nazi Looting of Europe’s Libraries and the Race to Return a Literary Inheritance, Swedish journalist Anders Rydell visits Amsterdam, Paris, Rome ... more

Jan 31, 2017 3:12 PM Books

balboabros.jpg.jpe

A team of three UW-Milwaukee students has been given theopportunity of a lifetime in the form of an all expenses trip to Europe. Theywill travel from Florence to Paris, with six stops in between.What’s the catch? They will only have cans .. more

Mar 24, 2016 8:39 PM Around MKE

bookreview_theotherparis.jpg.jpe

With The Other Paris, Luc Sante writes a history of the shadow side of the City of Light—and regrets the success of urban planners, moralizers and busy bodies in driving the shadows away. more

Mar 8, 2016 2:11 PM Books

earth talk.jpg.jpe

May 19, 2015 3:10 PM , News Features

bookpre.jpg.jpe

A good sleuth is hard to come by, and intelligent and unpredictable Aimée Leduc prides herself on being one of the best. This Parisian private investigator returns to star in author Cara Black’s new noir mystery Murder Below more

Mar 28, 2013 5:12 PM Books

sizzle.jpg.jpe

Mar 21, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

film.jpg.jpe

Amour opens as firemen force the door of a once-elegant Paris apartment, covering their noses against the smell of death. They find one of the occupants, the octogenarian Anne, laid out on her bed, hands folded peacefully more

Jan 28, 2013 12:37 AM Film Reviews

Gigi is one of those old-fashioned storylines that hearkens back to a time when life was all about class systems and love was all about moving between them (preferably upward). Boy (Gaston) knows girl (Gigi). Boy starts to more

Dec 20, 2012 4:24 PM Theater

blogimage19679.jpe

After being married to ABC News correspondent Peter Jennings for almost 15 years, Kati Marton met the love of her life in U.S. Ambassador Richard Holbrooke. These stories and more... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage19611.jpe

David Barnett Gallery's “Toulouse-Lautrec and the Paris Art Scene” (through Oct. 13) is a must-see exhibition for anyone interested in French political and artistic history. The centerpiece is a rare 1897 portfolio of signed lithographs,... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Aug 16, 2012 4:06 PM Visual Arts

blogimage19386.jpe

“Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life,” Pablo Picasso said of the value of aesthetics in society. Milwaukee's Gallery Night and Day embraces this spirit for its 25th anniversary, July 27-28. The quarterly event, which more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage19087.jpe

Today, when we think of street art, we think of graffiti tagged by artists on the run from civil authorities or at odds with landlords who resist having their properties marked with satire or more aggressive forms of visual expression. This... more

Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage18400.jpe

Thomas Hart Benton embodied the New Deal aesthetic as solidly as any painter. A public-minded artist who found high ideals in the everyday life of America, his most characteristic works were the murals he painted in public libraries and sta... more

Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Norwegian painter Edvard Munch might be best known for his painting The Scream, which can be found on numerous museum mementos and pop art novelties. As an artist, he explored pre-abstraction and the internal psychological elements in p.. more

Oct 7, 2011 2:13 PM Visual Arts

No scary tricks, just lots of fun and learning at the annual Not-So-Scary Halloween presented by Sendik’s Food Market! This popular family event includes Treat Stops sponsored by Breadsmith, Cedar Crest Ice Crea,Halloween 2010 more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage11632.jpe

A nightmare awakens Lisbeth Salander at the start of The Girl Who Played With Fire. Horrific images from the previous episode of the Swedish trilogy that began with The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo—Lisbeth’s rape at the hands of her legal gu... more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage9122.jpe

Despite the tragicdimension, Paris, the latest film by Cédric Klapisch,is more co When the Cat’s Away ,Film more

Dec 8, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES