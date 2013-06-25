RSS

Park Chan-Wook

  Stoker dispenses with the mostcommon Hollywood convention: the movie as a transparent window of realism. Thefilm by South Korea’s internationally esteemed director Park Chan-wook (out onBlu-ray and DVD) is almost as stylized as Kabucki thea.. more

Jun 25, 2013 12:43 PM I Hate Hollywood

film.jpg.jpe

Dracula author Bram Stoker is the unspoken reference in Stoker, but even though a full moon creeps unobtrusively into the sky and dark woods envelope a lonesome manor, and although blood is drawn, this more

Mar 17, 2013 11:16 PM Film Reviews

blogimage9368.jpe

How’sbusiness? It’s quite fineactually, quite fine indeed. I expect to hav Shaving Without a Razor ,Off the Cuff more

Dec 29, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES