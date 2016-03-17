Park East
Chris Abele’s Privatization Agenda
This is a guest commentary by Patrick Small.A cornerstone of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’sagenda, unmentioned in his carpet-bombing campaign ads, is his zeal forprivatization. In January 2011, Abele told PolitiFactWisconsin that he i.. more
Mar 17, 2016 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
A Tale of Two Leaders
Both Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele are asking the public to chip in to help launch a new sports arena, primarily for the Milwaukee Bucks. But how Barrett and Abele are handling their requests couldn’... more
Jun 16, 2015 11:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
New Bucks Arena Plans Announced
“It’s not just an arena,” Bucks President Peter Feigin tolda crowd of reporters this morning while unveiling a $1 billion sports andentertainment complex in Downtown Milwaukee.He said the Bucks were in a “deep partnership” with the city.. more
Apr 8, 2015 3:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 7 Comments
South Shore Farmers Market
An oud player serenades passers-by one week and a trio of young cats plays ’60s jazz the next. The South Shore Farmers Market, a Saturday summer tradition in Bay View, is a social gathering for the neighborhood as well as an opportunity to ... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
The Last Airbender
Season One of Nickelodeon’s animated “Avatar: The Last Airbender” has been transformed into a live-action children’s feature by M. Night Shyamalan. The director hopes his shift from psychological horror and science fiction to 3-D k more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Matchbox Twenty
In the decade since Matchbox Twenty’s debut album yielded a string of big hits&mdash Jagged Little Pill ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee