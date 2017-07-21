RSS

Kenosha County Parks will celebrate their 90th anniversarywith a celebration at Petrifying Springs Park on Saturday, August 5 from noon-8p.m.The celebration will feature performances from GratefulDeadliners, Saddlebrook, The Sam Llanas B.. more

Jul 21, 2017 7:51 PM Around MKE

Parks need to be protected from destruction now more than ever from two ugly forces in modern-day politics. more

Sep 13, 2016 4:23 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Milwaukee County will be hosting nine public workshops to engage the community on the parks’ long-range future throughout September and into October. But we have to wonder if Abele will listen to the results or if he will reject sound advic... more

Sep 6, 2016 3:08 PM News Features

In just one week Pokémon Go has become a nationwidephenomenon. The augmented reality game has been downloaded over 15 milliontimes as of Wednesday according to USAToday.Milwaukee County Parks is now getting in on the trend by holding a Pok.. more

Jul 15, 2016 9:32 PM Around MKE

Iremember first stumbling upon the Pheasant Branch Conservancy in my earlyteens. Part of the trail ran directly behind Kromrey Middle School. My friendsand I would wander down there after a day of sheer unadulterated hell. We'dhang out amongst.. more

Jul 8, 2016 6:14 PM Off the Beaten Path

On Tuesday, members of the Chris Abele administration asked for an additional $700,000 to make short-term repairs to the Show Dome, with the two additional Mitchell Park Domes to be repaired sometime in the future with more funding that can... more

Mar 8, 2016 5:00 PM News Features

There will come a day when Milwaukeeans forget what it was like before the ubiquity of Bublr's big bubbly blue bikes. Bublr Bikes plans on expanding its service to a myriad of new locations throughout the Milwaukee area in the not-to-distant futur.. more

Sep 14, 2015 5:58 PM Around MKE

Well, that was uncomfortable.Milwaukee County ParksDirector John Dargle got an earful in yesterday’s meeting of the Parks, Energyand Environment Committee for his lack of transparency about an in-the-workslease with Greenfield for Kulwicki Pa.. more

Dec 10, 2014 10:08 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Last Wednesday, a packed hearing room debated the true price tag of the Milwaukee County-owned O’Donnell Park, built on the site of the city’s first park, Juneau Park more

Sep 17, 2014 2:04 AM News Features 2 Comments

Jun 2, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

The American College of Sports Medicine recently rankedMilwaukee 32nd in its annual American Fitness Index. The index compares the 50largest metropolitan areas in the nation in terms of personal health andcommunity resources. Topping the list w.. more

May 30, 2014 1:00 PM Around MKE

On Monday, Marquette University and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sponsored a conference on the future of the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The business community wants a new or a greatly expanded facility so that the city more

Apr 11, 2013 6:08 PM Expresso

That’s why Clarke’s public battle against a sensible merger of city and county policing at reduced cost to taxpayers is doomed... more

Oct 2, 2012 3:12 PM Taking Liberties

Milwaukee had a nationally recognized parks director who won a long list of awards, both local and national, including the prestigious National Park and Recreation Association's Gold Medal for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management... more

Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 11 Comments

Just weeks before his recall election and days after news broke that Wisconsin lost the highest percentage of jobs in the nation last year, Gov. Scott Walker has discovered Milwaukee. On Monday, the embattled governor announced... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 13 Comments

The two candidates vying to represent District 15 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors have targeted parks and transit as their main concerns. Dan Cody, board president of The Park People, said he would continue to push for a dedica... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

The Imagination Theatre of Germantown is looking to cast for its production of the1950’s Meredith Wilson musical The Music Man. Trouble right here in River City comes to Germantown August 12th through 21st and Imagination is looking for a cast. .. more

May 7, 2011 10:16 AM Theater

The Red Accordion (1137 N. Old World Third St.) is an ideal spot for a quiet lunch Downtown. The fare tends to be light, with items like bratwurst and lamb sliders. The restaurant has always featured a soup of the day, but now the choices h... more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

There never was a James Bond, but Her Majesty’s Secret Service numbered some fascinating agents in its ranks, including the historian Hugh Trevor-Roper and authors Malcolm Muggeridge and Graham Greene. Bond’s creator, Ian Fleming, worked wi... more

Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Books

The Milwaukee Rep produces the U.S. premiere of Laurel and Hardy , Tom McGrath’s tribute to the comedy team from the Golden Age of cinema. McGrath’s script envisions a meeting between Laurel and Hardy in the afterlife. The two more

Nov 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

