Parks
Kenosha County Parks Celebrates 90th Anniversary
Kenosha County Parks will celebrate their 90th anniversarywith a celebration at Petrifying Springs Park on Saturday, August 5 from noon-8p.m.The celebration will feature performances from GratefulDeadliners, Saddlebrook, The Sam Llanas B.. more
Jul 21, 2017 7:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Undercover War Against the Parks
Parks need to be protected from destruction now more than ever from two ugly forces in modern-day politics. more
Sep 13, 2016 4:23 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Abele’s Missed Opportunity on Parks
Milwaukee County will be hosting nine public workshops to engage the community on the parks’ long-range future throughout September and into October. But we have to wonder if Abele will listen to the results or if he will reject sound advic... more
Sep 6, 2016 3:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Mitchell Park to Hold Pokémon Go Event
In just one week Pokémon Go has become a nationwidephenomenon. The augmented reality game has been downloaded over 15 milliontimes as of Wednesday according to USAToday.Milwaukee County Parks is now getting in on the trend by holding a Pok.. more
Jul 15, 2016 9:32 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Pheasant Branch is a Pleasant Branch
Iremember first stumbling upon the Pheasant Branch Conservancy in my earlyteens. Part of the trail ran directly behind Kromrey Middle School. My friendsand I would wander down there after a day of sheer unadulterated hell. We'dhang out amongst.. more
Jul 8, 2016 6:14 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Abele Administration Asks for More Domes Funding but Offers Few Details about Plans
On Tuesday, members of the Chris Abele administration asked for an additional $700,000 to make short-term repairs to the Show Dome, with the two additional Mitchell Park Domes to be repaired sometime in the future with more funding that can... more
Mar 8, 2016 5:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
New Bublr Bikes Stations Rolling Into UWM
There will come a day when Milwaukeeans forget what it was like before the ubiquity of Bublr's big bubbly blue bikes. Bublr Bikes plans on expanding its service to a myriad of new locations throughout the Milwaukee area in the not-to-distant futur.. more
Sep 14, 2015 5:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
County Parks Director Apologizes for Keeping Supervisors in the Dark about Kulwicki Park Lease
Well, that was uncomfortable.Milwaukee County ParksDirector John Dargle got an earful in yesterday’s meeting of the Parks, Energyand Environment Committee for his lack of transparency about an in-the-workslease with Greenfield for Kulwicki Pa.. more
Dec 10, 2014 10:08 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Is Chris Abele’s Plan to do a Private Sale of O’Donnell Park a Done Deal?
Last Wednesday, a packed hearing room debated the true price tag of the Milwaukee County-owned O’Donnell Park, built on the site of the city’s first park, Juneau Park more
Sep 17, 2014 2:04 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Milwaukee County's Traveling Beer Garden Debuts this Week in Whitnall Park
Jun 2, 2014 12:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
American Fitness Index Gives Milwaukee High Marks for Its Bikability and Farmers Markets
The American College of Sports Medicine recently rankedMilwaukee 32nd in its annual American Fitness Index. The index compares the 50largest metropolitan areas in the nation in terms of personal health andcommunity resources. Topping the list w.. more
May 30, 2014 1:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
Issue of the Week: Will Milwaukee Profit from a New Bradley Center?
On Monday, Marquette University and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sponsored a conference on the future of the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The business community wants a new or a greatly expanded facility so that the city more
Apr 11, 2013 6:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Sheriff vs. Everybody
That’s why Clarke’s public battle against a sensible merger of city and county policing at reduced cost to taxpayers is doomed... more
Oct 2, 2012 3:12 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: So Why Was Sue Black Fired?
Milwaukee had a nationally recognized parks director who won a long list of awards, both local and national, including the prestigious National Park and Recreation Association's Gold Medal for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management... more
Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker Discovers Milwaukee
Just weeks before his recall election and days after news broke that Wisconsin lost the highest percentage of jobs in the nation last year, Gov. Scott Walker has discovered Milwaukee. On Monday, the embattled governor announced... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments
Cody and Cullen Vie for District 15 Voters on April 3
The two candidates vying to represent District 15 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors have targeted parks and transit as their main concerns. Dan Cody, board president of The Park People, said he would continue to push for a dedica... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
76 trombones, One Cast In Germantown
The Imagination Theatre of Germantown is looking to cast for its production of the1950’s Meredith Wilson musical The Music Man. Trouble right here in River City comes to Germantown August 12th through 21st and Imagination is looking for a cast. .. more
May 7, 2011 10:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Red Accordion Hits the Right Notes
The Red Accordion (1137 N. Old World Third St.) is an ideal spot for a quiet lunch Downtown. The fare tends to be light, with items like bratwurst and lamb sliders. The restaurant has always featured a soup of the day, but now the choices h... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Secret History of MI6 1909-1949 (Penguin Press), by Keith Jeffery
There never was a James Bond, but Her Majesty’s Secret Service numbered some fascinating agents in its ranks, including the historian Hugh Trevor-Roper and authors Malcolm Muggeridge and Graham Greene. Bond’s creator, Ian Fleming, worked wi... more
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Laurel and Hardy
The Milwaukee Rep produces the U.S. premiere of Laurel and Hardy , Tom McGrath’s tribute to the comedy team from the Golden Age of cinema. McGrath’s script envisions a meeting between Laurel and Hardy in the afterlife. The two more
Nov 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee