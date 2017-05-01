Parkside 23
Eric Thames’s April Ranks Among the Greatest Single Month Performances in Brewers History
One month into the baseball season, the hot start of Brewers’first baseman Eric Thames has been one of the sport’s biggest stories. With thepossible exceptions of Paul Molitor’s 1987 hitting streak and CC Sabathia’sdominant final months of.. more
May 1, 2017 6:12 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Urban Farming Continues to Grow in Milwaukee
A new player has emerged on Milwaukee’s urban farming scene: Future Roots Farm has joined the ranks of fellow urban farmers like Growing Power, Sweet Water Organics and Central Greens. more
May 26, 2015 8:08 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Eat/Drink
MATC's Open Call for Aspiring Kitchen Entrepreneurs
Many home cooks have a special recipe that they insist beats anything available commercially—maybe for a secret sauce, a perfect cookie or an unusual cocktail—but few of them attempt to mass-produce and market their signature concoctions... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
ParkSide 23 Touts Local Foods, Craft Beers
Local foods and craft beers are among the themes of ParkSide 23, which opened in Brookfield in November. The meats come from Wisconsin producers and the beer list focuses on micros. A 10,000-square-foot kitchen garden is in the works so tha... more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview