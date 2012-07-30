Parra
Deadline nears, Brewers are still busy
Tyler Thornburg was optioned back to AAA Nashville, purportedly to get him back in a starting pitcher role. He'd been relegated to the bullpen in Milwaukee, which was likely a waste of his talents, or at least a wasted opportunity to see what type.. more
Jul 30, 2012 4:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers avoid arbitration with Kottaras, Gomez, Parra
Three of the Brewers eight arbitration eligible players have recently signed one-year contracts.George Kottaras signed in mid-December. The terms of the contract have not become available. He will likely be the back-up catcher behind Jonathan Luc.. more
Jan 13, 2012 12:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers avoid arbitration with Fielder, Parra
Prince Fielder has become the highest-ever paid Brewer. He signed a one-year, $15.5 million dollar contract to avoid his final year of arbitration with the club.The previously highest-paid Brewer was Zach Greinke, at $13.5 million.Prince's contr.. more
Jan 18, 2011 5:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Early August Jinx?
So the whole situation Tuesday night (Aug. 4) was weird enough all on it’s own.But what if I told you that it happened exactly a year to the day after the <a href="http://mlb.mlb.com/news/article.jsp?ymd=20080805&content_id=3255585&vkey=ne.. more
Aug 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
What to do with Manny
According to <a href="http://milwaukee.brewers.mlb.com/news/article.jsp?ymd=20090603&content_id=5128036&vkey=news_mil&fext=.jsp&c_id=mil">this Brewers.com article</a>, Ken Macha has said that he hasn't even thought about sending Ma.. more
Jun 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
It's gotta be the socks!
Manny Parra went back to the high socks and (as I knew they would) they brought the mojo to the whole team.Parra's gotten little to no run support this year. In fact, his run support has dropped 3.07 runs-per-game from last year to this season.T.. more
May 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
I have found the key to Manny Parra's (lack of ) success
Manny Parra has had a rough start to the season and many Brewers fans are left wondering where the promising young left-handers "stuff" has gone. Today, I discovered the answer.Here's Manny in July of 2008...And in June of 2008...And making a late.. more
Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Pitching rotation for the rest of the season
Ok, it's not that bad, but yesterday I was reading the mailbag over at MilwaukeeBrewers.com and McCalvy included this tidbit: By the way, Yost said Monday morning that he has several top-secret scenarios in mind for his starting rotation down .. more
Aug 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Dugout scuffle
While I do agree that fighting in the dugout is ridiculous and I do think that Prince needs to not go after a starting pitcher, I think people are severly overreacting to this situation in terms of blaming Prince for being hot-headed and having a .. more
Aug 5, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Having 2 Aces is Sooooo Niiiiice
A friendly poster at Brewerfan.net mapped out our probable pitchers forthe rest of the season (barring injury or skipped starts) and it looksmighty nice when we look at the starts we have left against the Cubsand Cards:Today: Sheets07/28 vs. C.. more
Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
