Tyler Thornburg was optioned back to AAA Nashville, purportedly to get him back in a starting pitcher role. He'd been relegated to the bullpen in Milwaukee, which was likely a waste of his talents, or at least a wasted opportunity to see what type.. more

Jul 30, 2012 4:09 AM More Sports

Three of the Brewers eight arbitration eligible players have recently signed one-year contracts.George Kottaras signed in mid-December. The terms of the contract have not become available. He will likely be the back-up catcher behind Jonathan Luc.. more

Jan 13, 2012 12:10 AM More Sports

Prince Fielder has become the highest-ever paid Brewer. He signed a one-year, $15.5 million dollar contract to avoid his final year of arbitration with the club.The previously highest-paid Brewer was Zach Greinke, at $13.5 million.Prince's contr.. more

Jan 18, 2011 5:29 PM More Sports

Moore was born and raised inGreenwood, Mississippi. His mother, a music teacher, taught him how to play thepiano, but she disapproved of her son’s interest in the music he heard beingplayed on the str,Music Feature more

Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

Conceptualism and Minimalism dominated the art world in the 1960s and '70s. In the '80s, however, artists returned to the figure, working expressively and expansively on mammoth canvasses. The Milwaukee Art Museum's Figurative Prints: 1980s... more

Sep 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

So the whole situation Tuesday night (Aug. 4) was weird enough all on it’s own.But what if I told you that it happened exactly a year to the day after the <a href="http://mlb.mlb.com/news/article.jsp?ymd=20080805&amp;content_id=3255585&amp;vkey=ne.. more

Aug 7, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

According to <a href="http://milwaukee.brewers.mlb.com/news/article.jsp?ymd=20090603&amp;content_id=5128036&amp;vkey=news_mil&amp;fext=.jsp&amp;c_id=mil">this Brewers.com article</a>, Ken Macha has said that he hasn't even thought about sending Ma.. more

Jun 5, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Manny Parra went back to the high socks and (as I knew they would) they brought the mojo to the whole team.Parra's gotten little to no run support this year. In fact, his run support has dropped 3.07 runs-per-game from last year to this season.T.. more

May 6, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Manny Parra has had a rough start to the season and many Brewers fans are left wondering where the promising young left-handers "stuff" has gone. Today, I discovered the answer.Here's Manny in July of 2008...And in June of 2008...And making a late.. more

Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Prosports have no off-seasons, just times when they suspend the games toget to the reall Prosports have no off-seasons, just times when they suspend the games toget to the reall ,Sports more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

Rarelyhas any national campaign suffered from the combination of oafishincompetence and The New York Times Magazine ,News Features more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

   Seattle's folk-rock quintet Fleet Foxes deserve all the critical praise and superlatives lavished on them in the short time since the June release of their self-titled debut album. As has be,Concert Reviews more

Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

The plot against Milwaukee Public Schools thickens. Adding to the intrigue, this time The Education Mayor. ,Taking Liberties more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

Past scholars have often decried Love's Labour's Lost as wholly insignificant, a self-indu Love's Labour's Lost ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 7, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  System of a Down made some of the smartest, most bracing metal ever. Two of SOAD's members, Daron Malakian and John Dolmayan, have branched off as Scars on Broadway. Their debut disc is a logical ,CD Reviews more

Aug 24, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Ok, it's not that bad, but yesterday I was reading the mailbag over at MilwaukeeBrewers.com and McCalvy included this tidbit: By the way, Yost said Monday morning that he has several top-secret scenarios in mind for his starting rotation down .. more

Aug 13, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

While I do agree that fighting in the dugout is ridiculous and I do think that Prince needs to not go after a starting pitcher, I think people are severly overreacting to this situation in terms of blaming Prince for being hot-headed and having a .. more

Aug 5, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

A friendly poster at Brewerfan.net mapped out our probable pitchers forthe rest of the season (barring injury or skipped starts) and it looksmighty nice when we look at the starts we have left against the Cubsand Cards:Today: Sheets07/28 vs. C.. more

Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Even inhis 40s, Stephen Malkmus is still as skinny as a teenager and asmalleable as a Gu Real Emotional Trash, ,Concert Reviews more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Nighthasfallen on a remote, deserted highway. A young married couple drivessleepily thro Shutter ,Film more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

