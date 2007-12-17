Particle
Particle
For a laid-back jam band, Particle seems to be in anendless state of flux, bringing in an Shepherd Express ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 17, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Particle
For a laidback jam band, <b>Particle</b> seems to be an an endless state of fl Abominations ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 29, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Brewers off-season update
Brewers off-season updateNovember 28, 2007 | 12:40 PM*The biggest (and saddest) Brewers news is that closer Francisco Cordero is now a Cincinnati Red. It's bad enough to lose your All-Star Closer, but to lose him to someone within the division .. more
Nov 28, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Bonds Indicted
Bonds IndictedNovember 15, 2007 | 10:38 PMBarry Bonds was indicted today on counts of perjury and obstructing justice by a Federal Grand jury.Shortly after the indictment, Bonds' personal trainer was let out of jail, where he'd spent much of .. more
Nov 15, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports