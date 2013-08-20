RSS
Partisan
Why You Don't Need $200 Million for Fun Sci-Fi
With the sci-fi adventure show Natalie Ryan and the Edge of Eternity playwrights Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski have written another script that is as in love with the feel of a summer blockbuster action film as it is with science fiction. The .. more
Aug 20, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Republicans Swoon Over 'Partisan' Probers
This week, Republicans on Capitol Hill opened yet another front in their continuous sniping against the Obama... more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 2 Comments
May 28 - June 3
,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!