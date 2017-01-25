RSS

Party Under Glass

The annual Milwaukee Chili Bowl returns for its 11th yearthis Sunday, January 29, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Dozens of localrestaurants and bars will compete for the coveted “Golden Ladle” award,including Mulligan’s Irish Pub and Grill.. more

Jan 25, 2017 8:19 PM Around MKE

Milwaukeeans lovetheir dive bars. Every neighborhood has one—or seven—and locals are loyalto their favorites. Because of this local tavern culture, the term “dive bar”isn't a bad thing around here; instead it implies a warm, humble community.. more

Nov 10, 2016 5:16 PM Dining Out 6 Comments

On Friday, December 31, 2010 (from 6-10pm) join the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory (The Domes) for a family celebration. This New Year's Eve Party Under Glass is set amid the Frosty Fables Holiday Floral Show, live music, magic an... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

The Mitchell Park Domes host a particularly kid-friendly party, with live music, magic, juggling, clowns and improv comedy from ComedySportz. There will also be a bike raffle and food and drink available for purchase. Admission is $15 for more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

