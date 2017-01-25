Party Under Glass
11th Annual Milwaukee Chili Bowl Brings the Heat this Sunday
The annual Milwaukee Chili Bowl returns for its 11th yearthis Sunday, January 29, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Dozens of localrestaurants and bars will compete for the coveted “Golden Ladle” award,including Mulligan’s Irish Pub and Grill.. more
Jan 25, 2017 8:19 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
11 Dive Bars You Must Visit in Milwaukee
Milwaukeeans lovetheir dive bars. Every neighborhood has one—or seven—and locals are loyalto their favorites. Because of this local tavern culture, the term “dive bar”isn't a bad thing around here; instead it implies a warm, humble community.. more
Nov 10, 2016 5:16 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 6 Comments
New Year's Eve Party Under Glass
On Friday, December 31, 2010 (from 6-10pm) join the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory (The Domes) for a family celebration. This New Year's Eve Party Under Glass is set amid the Frosty Fables Holiday Floral Show, live music, magic an... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Party Under Glass
The Mitchell Park Domes host a particularly kid-friendly party, with live music, magic, juggling, clowns and improv comedy from ComedySportz. There will also be a bike raffle and food and drink available for purchase. Admission is $15 for more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee