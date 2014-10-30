Party By The Slice
A Celebration of Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentors
The Metro Milwaukee branch of Big Brothers Big Sisters is celebrating the profound impactof mentorship with the cocktail-attire event, Big Gala. For those unfamiliar, BigBrothers Big Sisters is a nonprofit that matches children ages 6-18 with ad.. more
Oct 30, 2014 9:58 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Catch a Fallen Star
Whilepretending disdain for television in its early years, Hollywood was masking theanxiety that those funny boxes with little screens were usurping its centralplace in popular culture. Hollywood stars looked down on TV as beneath .. more
Feb 2, 2013 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Party by the Slice: Simple Punk Songs, About Pizza
On paper, the concept of Party by the Slice doesn’t seem like it would work: Milwaukee hardcore punk scene veterans get together to extol the virtues of pizza through spastic thrash numbers with titles like “Zombie Food Fight” and &ldquo more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Punx Give Thanx Benefit for Hunger Task Force
Food pantries need all the help they can get around the holidays, and thankfully the community usually rises to the challenge, helping out with donation drives big and small. Tonight’s benefit show at the Borg Ward leans toward the “small&r... more
Nov 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee