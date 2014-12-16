Pasquale Laurino
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ Works Like Magic
Milwaukee Ballet’s annual holiday offering, The Nutcracker, choreographed by Michael Pink, is both sturdy and fragile. This year’s production, which runs through Dec. 27, is a sweeping success. more
Dec 16, 2014 6:54 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Revising Swan Lake
In most versions of Swan Lake, the white swan pas de deux represents the first meeting of Prince Siegfried and the swan queen Odette. He's obliged by virtue of his birth to marry and carry on the line, but no available more
May 21, 2013 7:59 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Racine Symphony Orchestra Highlights Beethoven
For its latest concert, the Racine Symphony Orchestra presents an all-Beethoven program. Artistic Director Pasquale Laurino welcomes violinist Sharan Leventhal for a performance of the brilliant Violin Concerto... more
Oct 24, 2012 10:02 PM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Revising a Classic
A great deal happens both on and beneath the surface of Michael Pink's generous ballet Peter Pan, created for the Milwaukee Ballet in 2010 and revised earlier this year for the Colorado Ballet and again for Milwaukee. With deepened interpr... more
May 14, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music