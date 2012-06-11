Passes
Scalped Summerfest Side-Stage Tickets Are Now a Thing
With the exception of ticketed Marcus Amphitheater events, Summerfest concerts have always been first-come, first-seated affairs, but the festival\'s newest stage departs from that general-admission model. The $13.5 million, state-of-the-art <a hr.. more
Jun 11, 2012 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony
Since their rapid-fire, tongue-twisting verses and ultra-smooth choruses made them crossover rap stars in the mid-’90s, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony have had a notoriously rocky career, falling out of commercial favor for long periods more
Mar 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dracula: The Undead
The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead, which runs through Nov. 7 and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, youn... more
Oct 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee