The Dream of Enlightenment: The Rise of Modern Philosophy (Liveright), by Anthony Gottlieb
Like a good historian, Anthony Gottlieb in The Dream of Enlightenment: The Rise of Modern Philosophy tries not to project the perspectives of the present onto the past and does a fine job of untangling thorny concepts in the interest of cla... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:30 PM David Luhrssen Books
Marie searches expectantly for the arriving traveler, Ahmad, catching his eye at the airport gate but separated at that moment of encounter by transparent soundproof barriers in a lovely visual metaphor for being near yet far. The Past is f... more
Jan 26, 2014 11:36 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Good Movie Remakes?
Over the years, most movie remakes have been woeful. Recent examples include The Manchurian Candidate (2004) a botched version of 1962’s black-and-white beauty; 3:10 to Yuma (2007), a dud compared to 1957’s more
Feb 27, 2013 3:16 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Less than 1,000 Words on A THOUSAND WORDS
A Thousand Words is present on the stage from the moment the audience walks in to the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre. A collaboration between Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Forward Theatre Company, the Gwendolyn Rice drama has come to d.. more
Feb 21, 2012 11:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Master Muralist
Blashfield (1848-1936) was one of America’s leading muralpainters at a time when pu Wisconsin, Past, ,Books more
Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books